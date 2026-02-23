U.S. Women’s Hockey Team declines Trump invite to State of the Union

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team declined an invite to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address on Monday, shortly after a clip of Trump making light of the women’s team made the rounds.

Both American squads won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, taking down the Canadian team in their respective finals. On Sunday, Trump invited the men’s team to his annual speech and joked about the inclusion of the women’s team.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said, adding that he “probably would be impeached” if he didn’t.

Trump celebrated the men’s hockey win on social media, lauding the team on Truth Social after their overtime victory.

“Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!” he wrote.

When the women’s team won just days earlier, Trump remained silent.

On Monday, the women’s team shared in a statement that they would not be attending the State of the Union. The statement made no mention of Trump’s comments, citing “academic and professional commitments” for the athletes’ decision.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”