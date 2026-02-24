Chicken so good I texted my dad

Perhaps I’m revealing my millennial tendencies here, but one of my preferred weekend formats — and I have several — goes like this: iced coffee in hand (the ice miraculously slow to melt, the straw sturdy enough to survive the afternoon), weather warm enough to ditch the bulky coat but cool enough that neither I nor my to-go cup are sweating, and a slow, looping pilgrimage from thrift store to bookstore to stationery shop and back to thrift store again.

Several weeks ago, on an unseasonably warm winter afternoon in Chicago, I found myself in the second — or possibly third — thrift shop of the day. As a self-appointed field scout of secondhand retail , I’ve come to recognize its taxonomies: the former boutiques that quietly became “vintage” by simply retagging unsold merchandise; the curated ones with respectable hat racks and a suspicious abundance of beaded evening bags from a time when evening bags felt mandatory; the Gen Z–run operations where slightly battered designer handbags are displayed behind thick plastic cases with the reverence of relics; and then there’s the final category — fluorescent-lit, faintly chaotic, clothing organized by color rather than size, one mannequin dressed for the beach and another for church in 1987, a plastic limb possibly missing.

Which is often where the good stuff lives.

I was thumbing through an overstuffed bookshelf when I saw it — wedged between “The Internet for Dummies” and “Robinson Crusoe”: a well-worn copy of “ In the Kitchen with Rosie ,” published in 1994 (a year after I was born) by Rosie Daley, Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef.

And then I texted my dad.

Now, here’s something you should know about my dad: I love him. He’s great. We call. We Facebook message. We do not text.

In fact, I checked my 2025 text history from him. There are about a dozen messages total — typically clustered around holidays, birthdays, breaking celebrity-chef news or the rare occasions when the Cubs or Bears are playing exceptionally well.

So this chicken? It was special. It warranted a missive.

Looking at the recipe for Rosie’s “Unfried Chicken” now, as someone who develops her own, I can admit it’s not revolutionary. It’s an oven-baked, yogurt-dipped, breadcrumb-coated situation designed to deliver crunch without deep-frying — very 1994, very earnest, very effective.

But the seasoning list for the breading? Oh.

An almost aggressively spiced medley: Italian breadcrumbs, Old Bay, thyme, oregano, garlic powder; a pantry symphony that bordered on excessive in the way only a ’90s “healthy” recipe could. My dad made it often when I was a kid — along with a white chicken chili that still feels mythic in my memory — and standing there in that thrift store aisle, fluorescent lights humming overhead, I felt something like a culinary lightning strike: I want to make a weeknight chicken that makes me feel this excited again.

A chicken worth texting your dad about. Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite. As I do whenever I’m trying to develop something new, I put pen to paper. What, exactly, had lodged itself in my brain all these years later?

A few things surfaced. First — and this is embarrassingly practical — I was a child. I did no prep. The chicken simply materialized at dinner time, fully seasoned and deeply golden. So: noted. Whatever I made now needed to be weeknight-friendly. Preferably one pan. Minimal dishes. No theatrics. Second: dark meat. Thighs. Which meant tenderness, forgiveness, no dry-breast anxiety. This was not a fussy chicken. It was generous.

But when I really pressed on the memory — when I tried to locate the most sensory detail — it wasn’t the yogurt dip or the crumb coating or even the spice blend.

It was the parts no one plated.

The breadcrumb shards that blackened and caramelized at the edges of the sheet pan. The almost overly seasoned bits that clung stubbornly to the metal. I would pry them off with my fingers and eat them standing at the stove, like a tiny kitchen thief. Crunchy. Slightly bitter. Salty. Borderline too dark in the way that makes something irresistible.

They were, unquestionably, the best part.

Which is funny, because in the online forums where other people still remember this recipe (which delights me to no end), one of the most common complaints is that the crumbs stuck unless you used an aggressive amount of nonstick spray. They were never meant to stick around.

And yet.

Somewhere between page 39 and the fluorescent lights of that thrift store, I realized what I actually wanted to make wasn’t a better “unfried chicken.” I wanted to engineer a chicken dish breadcrumb-first.

Here’s how we do it now.