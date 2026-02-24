“Is the president working for you?”: Spanberger hammers Trump on affordability

There’s a simple question at the center of nearly every presidential election and Abigail Spanberger is asking it early.

The Virginia governor repeatedly asked Americans if they were better off now than they were at the start of President Donald Trump‘s term on Tuesday night, hammering his administration on affordability issues in the Democratic Party‘s response to Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Let me ask you, the American people three questions: Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad?” she asked. “Is the president working for you?”

Trump touted a booming economy in his address. Spanberger countered that stock market gains weren’t trickling down to the average American. She slammed Trump’s tariff policy, saying the program amounted to a tax on all Americans.

“His reckless trade policies have forced American families to pay more than $1,700 each in tariff costs,” she said. “They’re making your life harder. They’re making your life more expensive.”

The governor offered a preview of the Democratic Party line heading into the midterms, promising that her party was “laser-focused on affordability.”

“In the most innovative and exceptional nation in the history of the world, Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night,” she said.