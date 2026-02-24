“Points to possible cover-up”: DOJ withheld Trump-related documents in Epstein files

The Department of Justice omitted information in the Epstein files surrounding allegations that President Donald Trump sexually abused a minor, per an investigation published by NPR on Tuesday

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law in November 2025 and required the DOJ to release all unclassified materials related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The latest tranche of files was released Jan. 30.

NPR reviewed the unique serial numbers on the pages of the Epstein files in their investigation, which showed that many pages catalogued by the DOJ are not shared publicly. Of the documents not available to the public, more than 50 concerned FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

The accuser was interviewed four times. Only the first interview, in which Trump is not mentioned, is available in the database. More information from discovery in Maxwell’s investigation was found, but only seven of the 15 documents are publicly available.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., of the House Oversight Committee shared a statement about the missing files.

“Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes,” Garcia stated.

Speaking to CNN, Garcia questioned “why those documents are missing.”

“It’s incredibly serious, points to a possible cover-up and is something that is just developing,” he said. “Why are they missing?”