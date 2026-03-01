Ayatollah killed, death toll climbs in Iran conflict

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been confirmed dead following joint United States–Israel military strikes, marking a dramatic escalation in the conflict that erupted Saturday. Iranian state media acknowledged his death late Saturday; Khamenei had led the Islamic Republic since 1989, centralizing religious and political power and steering Iran into prolonged confrontation with both Israel and the United States.

The death of the supreme leader, and the loss of several other senior Iranian commanders, has thrown Iranian political and military leadership into uncertainty, with no immediate clear successor announced and heightened fears of continued retaliation.

The strikes — part of a broad U.S.-Israel campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and key military infrastructure — have widened into a continuing battle of offensive and counter-offensive actions. Explosions rocked Tehran Sunday as Israeli forces said they were carrying out “non-stop strikes” against regime and military targets deep inside Iran. In turn, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and U.S. military installations across the Middle East.

Beyond the fatalities among Iranian leadership, the human toll on civilians continues to mount. Reports from human rights monitoring groups and Iranian officials cite scores of civilian deaths and hundreds of injuries from strikes across multiple provinces.

An Iranian ballistic missile strike in central Israel killed at least nine people and wounded more than 20, including children, as renewed retaliation unfolded on the second day of cross-border hostilities. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities claim more than 100 children were killed when a U.S.- and Israel-linked airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, a tragedy denounced at the U.N. as a “war crime” and part of mounting civilian casualties.

Advertisement:

United States Central Command confirmed that three U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict so far, underscoring that American forces are already taking casualties as the fighting intensifies.

The turmoil has also reverberated beyond Iran’s borders, with violence erupting in other regions. At least nine people were killed in a pro-Iran demonstration outside the U.S. consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi, underscoring the broader regional and international tensions triggered by the conflict.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Airspace across the Middle East remains disrupted, and global concerns over a widening war persist as governments scramble to respond. Global allies and partners, including many in the Gulf and Europe, have voiced alarm over the escalation and the regional instability it could unleash.

This outbreak of violence follows initial U.S. congressional debates over whether the strikes require formal authorization under U.S. war powers — a domestic political fight that now intensifies against the backdrop of this historic and rapidly unfolding conflict. This situation remains highly fluid and developing.