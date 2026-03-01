Deadly Texas bar shooting raises terrorism fears

Authorities are investigating a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning as a potential act of terrorism, after the attack left at least five people dead and several others wounded.

Austin police responded to reports of gunfire near a popular Sixth Street bar just before midnight, finding multiple victims with gunshot injuries. Emergency crews transported the wounded to local hospitals, some in critical condition. The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, and police are working to determine a motive.

Updated police dispatch logs and law enforcement sources confirm that the suspect in the Austin bar shooting was taken into custody without incident, and investigators have now recovered at least one weapon believed to have been used in the attack. Authorities say they are also reviewing symbols and clothing associated with the suspect, including a flag and T-shirt found at the scene, as part of their review of possible ideological motivations.

While this incident does not meet the legal definition of a mass shooting, officials say the investigation is treating the incident as possible terrorism — defined by the FBI as “violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.” Law enforcement sources say this includes evaluating whether the suspect acted with political, ideological or religious intent.

Advertisement:

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as patrons fled or hid inside establishments after the first shots were fired. Authorities are reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together the timeline of events.

Austin’s Police Chief called the scene “chaotic” but praised officers for quickly securing the area and helping victims. City leaders urged residents to remain calm while law enforcement continues the investigation.

The attack occurred in a busy entertainment district, drawing attention for its potential impact on public safety and regional security. Police have not confirmed whether more than one shooter was involved or any connection between the suspect and the victims.

This remains an ongoing investigation.