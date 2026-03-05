Target is fading out breakfast cereals with synthetic dyes

Following in the footsteps of several national grocery chains, Target will stop carrying breakfast cereals containing synthetic colors by the end of May 2026.

The big-box retailer’s decision underscores standards established when it launched its flagship-owned Good & Gather private brand in 2019, according to a February press release. Its house label’s products are formulated without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup.

In its statement, Target specified that its guest insights and sales-trend data “show a long-term shift toward foods made without artificial additives,” especially for products that are purchased by families for their children.

“We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we’re moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs,” said Cara Sylvester, Target’s chief merchandising officer, in the release. “Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority.”

Several other retailers have also parted ways with products using synthetic colors and other artificial ingredients. In October, Walmart announced that it would remove synthetic dyes and 30 additional ingredients — including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes — from its private-label products by January 2027. Earlier this year, discount supermarket chain Save A Lot began working with suppliers to remove seven artificial dyes from all private label offerings by the end of 2027.

Major Big Food companies, including General Mills, Kraft Heinz and Conagra Brands, have also committed to removing artificial colors from their products following pressure from the Trump administration. In April, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it would phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026 as part of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. The agency also approved three new color additives made from natural sources back in May.

“For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks,” Kennedy said at the time. “We’re removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives — to protect families and support healthier choices.”