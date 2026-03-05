“Unhinged”: Sen. Sheehy accused of breaking Iran war protestor’s arm

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., appeared to break a protestor’s arm in video from Capitol Hill shared on Wednesday.

Sheehy joined the U.S. Capitol Police‘s attempt to remove a man protesting the U.S. and Israel‘s war with Iran. The hearing of the Senate Armed Services subcommittee featured senior military officials testifying on military readiness. Former Marine Brian McGinnis began protesting around thirty minutes into the hearing.

“America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel,” the veteran said, as police and Sheehy struggled to remove him.

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

McGinnis clung to the hearing room door as police puled him away. The Green Party candidate running for a Senate seat in North Carolina stuck his arm between a door and its jamb. With his arm lodged, he yelled, “No one wants to fight for Israel.”

An audible snap can be heard in the video after Sheehy joined the effort to remove McGinnis. Another protestor yelled, “A U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine.”

The police and Sheehy eventually pulled McGinnis back into the room to remove his hand from inside the door jamb. He later confirmed that his arm was broken online.

Capitol Police said in a statement that McGinnis “put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officers’ attempts to remove him from the room.” They added that he “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room.”

“Protests are not allowed inside the congressional buildings,” the agency wrote. “There are plenty of other spots on Capitol grounds, outside, where demonstrations are allowed.”

Sheehy called McGinnis an “unhinged protestor” and said he joined in his removal hoping to “deescalate the situation.”

“This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence,” Sheehy wrote.