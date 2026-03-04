“Did not help us at all”: Hundreds of Americans stranded overseas following Iran strikes

The war in Iran caught many people by surprise, including thousands of traveling Americans.

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend plunged the region into conflict. Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed in Iran. Casualties have been reported in multiple other countries, including Israel, Oman and the U.A.E.

Many Americans were still in the region as hostilities commenced, and were left with little help from both the State Department and U.S. embassies. President Donald Trump said there was no evacuation plan in place following the strikes, because the joint operation “happened very quickly.”

“We thought and I thought…we were going to have a situation where we were going to be attacked,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

Consular services were suspended by the U.S. embassy in Qatar, which advised Americans to “shelter-in-place” or leave if possible, though the embassy would not be providing assistance. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem said it is “working closely with Washington to support American citizens in the region” but did not mention arranging evacuations.

The situation and lack of a solid evacuation plan have left Americans in the region with “very limited” options available, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“As of now, the best option is utilizing Israel’s Ministry of Tourism shuttle bus to Taba, Egypt and getting flights from there or going on to Cairo for flights back to the US,” Huckabee wrote on social media on Monday.

One traveler said she had to “self-evacuate” from Kuwait, reportedly driving for eight hours to reach King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before flying to Cairo.

“The government of the U.S. did not help us at all, even though they’re saying that they are on the news,” travel influencer Alyssa Ramos said in a video on Instagram. “That is lies. Please, don’t believe it.”

Ramos said the cost of traveling from Kuwait to the airport in Saudi Arabia was $1,200, relying on locals for assistance, along with an SUV ride from a Bahraini driver. Ramos also said that her group chat for people looking to use her “land evacuation” plan has roughly 800 members.

“We’re arranging spreadsheets with transportation companies to get [travelers] in groups to help get [them] out,” Ramos said.

Democratic politicians criticized the Trump administration for not having an evacuation plan in place prior to the strikes.

“Warnings to citizens to evacuate 3 days into this war, when airspace is closed, is a clear sign of ZERO strategy and planning,” Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., wrote on X. “This Administration must immediately develop a plan to get our citizens out of harm’s way.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., blasted the administration for “refusing to help people leave the region.” Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., demanded that Rubio “immediately schedule U.S. government evacuation flights for the stranded Americans in danger.”

Around 1,500 Americans across the Middle East are requesting evacuation assistance from the Department of State, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio reported that “9,000 Americans have been able to leave the region” since the U.S. launched strikes on Iran began last Saturday.

A joint statement to Rubio from 61 Democratic lawmakers called the issues Americans abroad are facing “predictable” and pushed the State Department to “help those Americans affected return to the United States safely and quickly.” In a statement to Salon on Thursday, the State Department said that “over 17,500 American citizens” have returned from the Middle East since February 28.

Advertisement:

“We have assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance,” the department reported.

Rubio urged Americans to call a State Department hotline for assistance on Wednesday, but that hotline merely told callers “do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time.”

“There are currently no evacuation points,” a recording obtained by ABC stated.