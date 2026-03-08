Judge voids Kari Lake actions at Voice of America

A federal judge ruled Saturday that former Arizona politician Kari Lake did not have legal authority to lead the U.S. government’s international media agency, voiding major decisions she made while overseeing the organization — including mass layoffs at Voice of America.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth found that Lake’s leadership of the U.S. Agency for Global Media violated federal law because she was never formally nominated or confirmed to the position. The judge said Lake’s role failed to meet requirements under both the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

The ruling invalidates actions Lake took while running the agency between July and November 2025, including sweeping staff reductions and operational changes that sharply curtailed Voice of America’s operations.

Voice of America, which broadcasts news globally in multiple languages, has long served as a U.S. government–funded international news outlet intended to counter disinformation and promote independent journalism abroad.

During Lake’s tenure overseeing the agency, layoffs and contract cuts significantly reduced VOA’s workforce and programming, leaving only a small portion of its broadcasts operating. Critics argued the changes undermined the organization’s journalistic mission and weakened a key instrument of U.S. global media influence.

The lawsuit that led to the ruling was brought by several VOA journalists and employees who were laid off during the restructuring. They said the decision represents an important step toward restoring the agency’s independence and mission.

The judge’s ruling effectively nullifies Lake’s decisions during the period in question, though the immediate operational impact on Voice of America and other U.S. government-funded broadcasters remains unclear.

Lake criticized the ruling and said it would be appealed.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media oversees several international broadcasters, including Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia, which provide news to audiences in countries where independent media may be restricted.