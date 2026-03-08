“Stay tuned”: Graham promises “Cuba is next” in a global war against “bad guys”

As timelines for the war with Iran continue to expand, Republican lawmakers are already eyeing up the next conflict.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News‘ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham promised that the Trump admin would extend its attacks in the Caribbean to include a war with Cuba.

Calling Donald Trump the “greatest commander-in-chief of all time,” the Republican senator from South Carolina told Bartiromo that he still believed the war with Iran would come to a swift and neat end.

“If we get in a fight, I want to win it and I want to win it quick,” he said, before holding up a baseball cap that said “Free Cuba.”

“You see this hat? … Stay tuned,” he said. “The liberation of Cuba is upon us. It’s just a matter of time.”

Graham said that the U.S. military was “marching through the world” and “clearing out the bad guys.”

“Donald Trump is resetting the world in a way nobody could have dreamed of a year ago,” he said. “Iran is going down and Cuba is next.”

Trump has been vague on U.S. plans for Cuba, offering ominous threats that the Communist Party of Cuba with “fall pretty soon.” The United States stopped the flow of oil to the country from Venezuela after removing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power. The fuel shortages have hampered the country’s industry and tourism and led to energy blackouts across the island. Speaking to reporters, Trump has said that Cuban leaders will be looking to “make a deal.”

“I’m going to put Marco [Rubio] over there and we’ll see how that works out. We’re really focused on this one right now. We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready — after 50 years,” he told CNN this week. “I’ve been watching it for 50 years, and it’s fallen right into my lap because of me, it’s fallen, but it’s nevertheless fallen right into the lap. And we’re doing very well.”

Trump had made similar statements a day earlier at the White House. While hosting MLS champion Inter Miami, he said that Rubio was ready to work on ending communist rule in Cuba once the war in Iran has concluded.

“[Rubio]’s waiting. But he says, ‘Let’s get this one finished first.’ We could do them all at the same time, but bad things happen,” Trump said. “If you watch countries over the years, you do them all too fast, bad things happen. We’re not going to let anything bad happen to this country.”