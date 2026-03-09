New video bolsters claim that US struck Iranian girls school

A newly released video adds to mounting evidence that the United States was responsible for an airstrike on an all-girls school in Iran.

The video, shared by the Iranian outlet Mehr and analyzed by the investigative journalism group Bellingcat, showed a strike on the area around an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility in Minab, Iran in February. Bellingcat identified the missile in the footage as a Tomahawk, a type of precision munition that neither Israel nor Iran possesses. In the video, smoke can be seen rising from the area of Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school.

New video footage shows a US Tomahawk missile hitting an IRGC facility in Minab, Iran, on Feb 28, showing for the first time that the US struck the area. The footage also shows smoke already rising from the vicinity of the girls’ school, where 175 people were reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/4jBXrNcRJO — Trevor Ball (@Easybakeovensz) March 8, 2026

Over 160 people, most of them children, were killed in the strike on the school. Per officials who spoke to CBS News, the Israeli military was not operating in the area at the time of the attack. The Associated Press reported that US officials are internally admitting that the strike was probably American in origin. The Trump administration has consistently blamed the deaths on a faulty missile launch by Iranian forces.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump blamed the strike on Iran when pressed by reporters.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by Iran,” he said. “They are very inaccurate with their munitions. It was done by Iran.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the president, saying that “the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”