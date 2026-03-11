Best VPN for Canada

Salon has affiliate partnerships, which means we may get a share of the revenue from purchases made through links on this article.

A VPN works the same just about everywhere, but some perform better in certain regions. For example, the number of servers available in a country may be suitable for situations in which speed is more important than location spoofing. However, it can still benefit from the privacy and security benefits of encryption or obfuscated servers, particularly in regions that heavily restrict internet access.

In this article, we will examine which of the most popular VPN providers today are best suited for Canadian users, given the unique ways Canadians utilize VPNs. The top uses Canadians make of VPNs are for streaming U.S. and international content, torrenting safely and privately, and protecting their data on public/unsecured networks.

But one fact that is often obscured, particularly outside Canada, is that the country isn’t particularly privacy-friendly. Canada is part of the Five Eyes alliance, an international intelligence-sharing arrangement headed by the United States. Not only that, but the Canadian government is currently attempting to pass Bill C-2, which ostensibly is about border control. Tucked away in the bill, however, is a provision for “lawful access,” which enables police to demand subscriber data from internet service providers (ISPs) and other online services without a warrant. Hence, many Canadians use VPNs to gain a measure of online privacy and attempt to keep government snoopers away from their data.

To assess which VPN provider is best suited for Canadian VPN users, we will focus on streaming access (Netflix US/Canada), speed, privacy protections, security features and server coverage both within and outside Canada.

Testing Methodology

To ensure accurate and unbiased results, we conduct our speed and streaming tests in various locations, starting in Canada itself, before expanding to the U.S. and other regions. Our tests are conducted using various devices (desktop, mobile and smart TVs) over several days and at different times to obtain a clearer picture through multiple snapshots, rather than just one.

We also test for IP leaks, analyze VPN providers’ privacy and no-logging policies and regularly update our results. That being said, let’s start by providing a high-level view of the results.

The Best VPNs for Canada

Best Overall VPN for Canada: NordVPN – NordVPN is the winner. The fact that it has ‘Nord’ in its name is just a coincidence; the service is based in Panama. NordVPN tops our chart for Canada, thanks to its extensive Canadian server network, which provides excellent speeds (this remains true for servers outside Canada as well). Beyond that, NordVPN’s streaming performance is among the best, as are its privacy and security practices, providing robust, open-source encryption and obfuscated servers (NordWhisper), while adhering to a strong no-logging policy.

Best for Streaming: ExpressVPN – ExpressVPN comes in a close second. While its server network is smaller than NordVPN's, it still provides a good number of Canadian locations with excellent speeds. Its streaming performance is second to none (not even NordVPN, above). Its RAM-only, always-obfuscated servers, coupled with its stringent privacy/no-logging policies, make ExpressVPN's security posture equal to NordVPN (if not ever so slightly surpassing it). It loses points on value, being one of the more expensive VPN providers.

– ExpressVPN comes in a close second. While its server network is smaller than NordVPN’s, it still provides a good number of Canadian locations with excellent speeds. Its streaming performance is second to none (not even NordVPN, above). Its RAM-only, always-obfuscated servers, coupled with its stringent privacy/no-logging policies, make ExpressVPN’s security posture equal to NordVPN (if not ever so slightly surpassing it). It loses points on value, being one of the more expensive VPN providers. Best Value: Surfshark – Coming in third place is Surfshark, a strong performer with excellent security practices at a very low price. Surfshark can sometimes be overshadowed by the usual suspects above. Still, it offers a vast server network with numerous Canadian locations, high speeds, reliable streaming performance, and industry-standard privacy and security practices. Considering it also allows for unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark offers exceptional value for the price.

– Coming in third place is Surfshark, a strong performer with excellent security practices at a very low price. Surfshark can sometimes be overshadowed by the usual suspects above. Still, it offers a vast server network with numerous Canadian locations, high speeds, reliable streaming performance, and industry-standard privacy and security practices. Considering it also allows for unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark offers exceptional value for the price. Best for Privacy: Proton VPN – Proton VPN recently transitioned from a for-profit company to a non-profit, making it a strong contender for those prioritizing privacy and security. The service is Swiss-based, adheres to a strict no-logs policy, and offers advanced security features, including Stealth (obfuscated) servers and Secure Core (double-VPN) connections.

– Proton VPN recently transitioned from a for-profit company to a non-profit, making it a strong contender for those prioritizing privacy and security. The service is Swiss-based, adheres to a strict no-logs policy, and offers advanced security features, including Stealth (obfuscated) servers and Secure Core (double-VPN) connections. Best for Beginners: Avast VPN – For more casual VPN users or those newer to VPNs and who don’t have an always-on mindset when it comes to VPN use, Avast could be worth trying. It provides simple apps that are easy to use and navigate. It also offers dedicated servers for streaming and torrenting. It also provides Canadian locations within its well-distributed server network, which offer good speeds. Keep in mind, however, that Avast’s bar regarding privacy practices is lower than that of the other providers on this list (its apps have embedded trackers, for example).

VPNs for Canada at a Glance

Name Price (12 months basic package) Encryption Locations Our rating NordVPN $68.85 (Currently offering 74% off) AES-256/ChaCha20-Poly1305 165 92.3% Visit Site Surfshark $47.85 (Currently offering 80% off) AES-256/ChaCha20-Poly1305 100 Visit Site ExpressVPN $74.85 (Currently offering 81% off) AES-256 105 87.9% Visit Site Proton VPN $35.88 (Currently offering 70% off) AES-256/ChaCha20-Poly1305 126 Visit Site Avast VPN $59.88 Currently offering 40% off) AES-256 58 66.7% Visit Site

Top VPN Picks of Canada

NordVPN

Rank No.1: NordVPN – Best overall: Numerous Canadian servers, great speeds, excellent for torrenting and privacy.

Quick Summary: Combining security with convenience, NordVPN offers a range of fast Canadian servers at a competitive price.

Combining security with convenience, NordVPN offers a range of fast Canadian servers at a competitive price. Ease of Use: With intuitive native apps for all major platforms, new users will be up and running in minutes.

With intuitive native apps for all major platforms, new users will be up and running in minutes. Streaming Performance: NordVPN unblocks the vast majority of streaming services, whether on a Canadian, U.S., or European server.

NordVPN unblocks the vast majority of streaming services, whether on a Canadian, U.S., or European server. Privacy & Security Features: Based in Panama, NordVPN adheres to a robust no-logging policy, while offering strong protocols, obfuscated servers, and even Tor over VPN.

Based in Panama, NordVPN adheres to a robust no-logging policy, while offering strong protocols, obfuscated servers, and even Tor over VPN. Speed & Performance: Speeds were excellent across the board, whether connected to a nearby server or one located on the other side of the world. The speed hit was modest, irrespective of location.

Speeds were excellent across the board, whether connected to a nearby server or one located on the other side of the world. The speed hit was modest, irrespective of location. Pricing & Plans: NordVPN pricing offers middle-of-the-road pricing, with plans starting at $4.59 per month on its yearly plan.

NordVPN pricing offers middle-of-the-road pricing, with plans starting at $4.59 per month on its yearly plan. Pros & Cons Pros: Large number of Canadian servers, excellent security practices, RAM-only servers, great streaming performance, dedicated P2P servers Cons: No WireGuard support (provides NordLynx instead), price goes up upon renewal

Best For: NordVPN is the best VPN for Canada for those who want excellent security, a large number of Canadian servers to choose from, and no-hassle streaming.

ExpressVPN

Rank No.2: ExpressVPN – Best for streaming: Global network with many Canadian locations, unblocks every streaming site we threw at it while providing top-tier security and privacy.

ExpressVPN – Best for streaming: Global network with many Canadian locations, unblocks every streaming site we threw at it while providing top-tier security and privacy. Quick Summary: Impressive streaming performance, excellent speeds, and always-on obfuscation on every server.

Impressive streaming performance, excellent speeds, and always-on obfuscation on every server. Ease of Use: ExpressVPN provides native apps for all major platforms that are intuitive and easy to use.

ExpressVPN provides native apps for all major platforms that are intuitive and easy to use. Streaming Performance: ExpressVPN provided access to every streaming platform I tried, regardless of the location I chose.

ExpressVPN provided access to every streaming platform I tried, regardless of the location I chose. Privacy & Security Features: Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN’s servers are RAM-only and obfuscated by default with no extra hoops to jump through.

Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN’s servers are RAM-only and obfuscated by default with no extra hoops to jump through. Speed & Performance: ExpressVPN provided excellent speeds across all regions and times tested. Users are unlikely to notice the speed hit unless they explicitly check.

ExpressVPN provided excellent speeds across all regions and times tested. Users are unlikely to notice the speed hit unless they explicitly check. Pricing & Plans: ExpressVPN’s pricing is on the higher side, with plans starting at $4.99 per month on its yearly plan.

ExpressVPN’s pricing is on the higher side, with plans starting at $4.99 per month on its yearly plan. Pros & Cons Pros: Gold standard in streaming performance, a good number of Canadian servers, all servers are RAM-only and obfuscated by default. Cons: No WireGuard support on macOS or Linux, prices are higher than the competition

Best For: NordVPN is the best VPN for Canada for those who want excellent security, a large number of Canadian servers to choose from and no-hassle streaming.

Surfshark

Rank No.3: Surfshark – Best value: Though it’s packed with features, Surfshark’s asking remains modest with perks like unlimited simultaneous connections.

Surfshark – Best value: Though it’s packed with features, Surfshark’s asking remains modest with perks like unlimited simultaneous connections. Quick Summary: Offering great prices and a large network with numerous Canadian locations, Surfshark provides excellent security and convenience.

Offering great prices and a large network with numerous Canadian locations, Surfshark provides excellent security and convenience. Ease of Use: Surfshark’s native apps support all the major platforms. For anyone that’s used a VPN app before, there’s no learning curve.

Surfshark’s native apps support all the major platforms. For anyone that’s used a VPN app before, there’s no learning curve. Streaming Performance: Surfshark’s streaming performance was excellent. It was able to unblock the overwhelming majority of the streaming sites we tested. There were just a handful that remained inaccessible. But on a different day, those could well have worked.

Surfshark’s streaming performance was excellent. It was able to unblock the overwhelming majority of the streaming sites we tested. There were just a handful that remained inaccessible. But on a different day, those could well have worked. Privacy & Security Features: Based in the Netherlands, which is part of the Nine Eyes alliance. On the plus side, its servers are RAM-only, and Surfshark adheres to a solid no-logging policy, while only offering open-source VPN protocols.

Based in the Netherlands, which is part of the Nine Eyes alliance. On the plus side, its servers are RAM-only, and Surfshark adheres to a solid no-logging policy, while only offering open-source VPN protocols. Speed & Performance: Surfshark’s speeds were good across most locations. The speed hit started becoming noticeable on servers further away.

Surfshark’s speeds were good across most locations. The speed hit started becoming noticeable on servers further away. Pricing & Plans: Surfshark’s prices are more than fair, with its 12-month plan priced at $3.19 per month.

Surfshark’s prices are more than fair, with its 12-month plan priced at $3.19 per month. Pros & Cons Pros: Excellent prices, unlimited simultaneous connections, all servers are RAM-only Cons: Speeds and streaming performance may not be as good as NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

Best For: Surfshark is the best VPN for Canadians on a budget. It provides a good balance between security and convenience at an excellent price.

Proton VPN

Rank No.4: Proton VPN – Best for privacy: As a Swiss-based VPN provider using strong encryption, obfuscation with a strict no-logs policy, Proton VPN may be the best provider for Canadians looking for maximum privacy.

Proton VPN – Best for privacy: As a Swiss-based VPN provider using strong encryption, obfuscation with a strict no-logs policy, Proton VPN may be the best provider for Canadians looking for maximum privacy. Quick Summary: Proton VPN offers a substantial network with locations in numerous Canadian cities. It is committed to upholding very high privacy and security standards with SecureCore and multihop servers.

Proton VPN offers a substantial network with locations in numerous Canadian cities. It is committed to upholding very high privacy and security standards with SecureCore and multihop servers. Ease of Use: Proton VPN provides native apps for all major platforms. While not particularly difficult to use, its apps could still be slightly more intuitive.

Proton VPN provides native apps for all major platforms. While not particularly difficult to use, its apps could still be slightly more intuitive. Streaming Performance: Proton VPN provides dedicated streaming servers that work well with most services we tested. The performance was more than adequate. It just won’t allow you to access as many streaming sites as our top two (NordVPN & ExpressVPN).

Proton VPN provides dedicated streaming servers that work well with most services we tested. The performance was more than adequate. It just won’t allow you to access as many streaming sites as our top two (NordVPN & ExpressVPN). Privacy & Security Features: Privacy and security are Proton VPN’s primary concern. It’s based in Switzerland, adheres to robust privacy and no-logs policies, and recently converted to a non-profit business model. It has absolutely no incentive to violate its users’ trust.

Privacy and security are Proton VPN’s primary concern. It’s based in Switzerland, adheres to robust privacy and no-logs policies, and recently converted to a non-profit business model. It has absolutely no incentive to violate its users’ trust. Speed & Performance: Proton VPN provides generally good speeds across the board. The speed hit is more pronounced when using SecureCore and multihop servers.

Proton VPN provides generally good speeds across the board. The speed hit is more pronounced when using SecureCore and multihop servers. Pricing & Plans: Proton VPN is currently running a promotion, offering discounted rates of 70% off. Its 12-month plan is presently offered at $2.99 per month.

Proton VPN is currently running a promotion, offering discounted rates of 70% off. Its 12-month plan is presently offered at $2.99 per month. Pros & Cons Pros: Swiss-based, a reasonable number of Canadian servers, excellent privacy and no-logging policies, non-profit business model, SecureCore, and multihop servers Cons: As was the case with Surfshark, Proton VPN’s speeds and streaming performance may not hold up to NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

Best For: Surfshark is the best VPN for Canadians looking for the highest level of privacy and security (at a very fair price).

Avast Secureline VPN

Rank No.5: Avast Secureline VPN – Best for beginners: Avast provides user-friendly apps, dedicated servers for streaming and torrenting and a few Canadian locations.

Avast Secureline VPN – Best for beginners: Avast provides user-friendly apps, dedicated servers for streaming and torrenting and a few Canadian locations. Quick Summary: Avast Secureline VPN provides access to a decent server network with locations in three Canadian cities. Its apps are intuitive and offer features like SmartVPN mode, which will automatically connect the VPN based on user-set preferences.

Avast Secureline VPN provides access to a decent server network with locations in three Canadian cities. Its apps are intuitive and offer features like SmartVPN mode, which will automatically connect the VPN based on user-set preferences. Ease of Use: Avast Secureline VPN’s apps cover the most common platforms and are very simple to use, with a host of convenience features.

Avast Secureline VPN’s apps cover the most common platforms and are very simple to use, with a host of convenience features. Streaming Performance: Streaming performance was rather poor with Avast. I was only able to access Netflix using the service. And, even for Netflix access, there may be a bit of “server surfing” (trying multiple servers) involved to find one that eventually works.

Streaming performance was rather poor with Avast. I was only able to access Netflix using the service. And, even for Netflix access, there may be a bit of “server surfing” (trying multiple servers) involved to find one that eventually works. Privacy & Security Features: VPN users who are more focused on privacy and security may want to consider one of the other providers on the list. While one should still get a decent measure of privacy with Avast (it’s based in the Czech Republic, outside the Five, Nineand Fourteen Eyes), its privacy practices may not live up to the same standards as numbers one through four in our list. For example, Avast embeds trackers in its apps.

VPN users who are more focused on privacy and security may want to consider one of the other providers on the list. While one should still get a decent measure of privacy with Avast (it’s based in the Czech Republic, outside the Five, Nineand Fourteen Eyes), its privacy practices may not live up to the same standards as numbers one through four in our list. For example, Avast embeds trackers in its apps. Speed & Performance: Avast Secureline VPN performed decently in terms of speed. But its speed hit may be more pronounced than others. Those with a high-speed connection to begin with, may not feel it as much. But those on a 10Mbps (or less) connection, will definitely notice.

Avast Secureline VPN performed decently in terms of speed. But its speed hit may be more pronounced than others. Those with a high-speed connection to begin with, may not feel it as much. But those on a 10Mbps (or less) connection, will definitely notice. Pricing & Plans: Avast Secureline VPN’s prices are fair. It’s currently offering its 12-month plan at $4.99 per month.

Avast Secureline VPN’s prices are fair. It’s currently offering its 12-month plan at $4.99 per month. Pros & Cons Pros: Easy to use VPN service, dedicated streaming and torrenting servers, fair prices Cons: Not the best privacy practices, speeds or streaming performance

Best For: For casual or new VPN users, Avast Secureline VPN may be a good place to start. As they become more serious users, however, they may want to upgrade to another provider on our list.

Why Canadians Use VPNs

The reasons Canadians use VPNs are likely to be similar to those of folks in other regions. However, one reason may be underrated due to the perceptions people have about Canada. As I alluded to in the introduction, Canada is not particularly privacy-friendly, and successive governments have pushed for increased online surveillance, rather than less.

So, as far as reasons for Canadians to use a VPN, an extra measure of privacy and security online is a top reason, and the number of Canadians using a VPN for this reason is likely to grow moving forward.

Other reasons include safer P2P downloads, accessing local services while abroad (like banking, for example). Then there’s streaming: a VPN enables users to view local (Canadian) content when abroad and access foreign content when at home.

Finally, whether at home or abroad, a VPN will protect your traffic on public/unsecured WiFi, such as in cafes, airports, or hotels. Many Canadians use a VPN for this purpose as well.

FAQ

Is it legal to use a VPN in Canada?

Yes, it is. VPNs are entirely legal in Canada and no laws are breached by using one. However, many online services ban VPNs from accessing their servers, so using one may be in breach of terms of service.

Which VPN provider has servers in Canada?

Every provider on our list provides multiple Canadian servers. Not every VPN service out there will have Canadian locations, but most will. Always do your due diligence before signing up for a VPN subscription to make sure the provider has servers in your desired location.

Can a VPN improve streaming quality in Canada?

That depends. If your internet service provider (ISP) engages in bandwidth throttling (artificially slowing down users’ connections based on traffic patterns), a VPN can improve streaming quality by bypassing the ISP’s throttling. However, if that isn’t the case, a VPN is unlikely to have much impact.

Do VPNs slow down your connection in Canada?

Any VPN will slow your connection down to some degree, whether you’re in Canada or elsewhere. The VPN’s encryption and decryption of your traffic causes overhead, which translates to a speed hit. A reputable provider will limit the speed hit as much as possible but will never eliminate it altogether.

Is a free VPN safe to use in Canada?

With the exceptions of Proton VPN and Windscribe (a Canadian VPN provider), which provide limited bandwidth for free, steer clear of free VPNs. The overwhelming majority of them offer abysmally slow speeds. And many, if not most, will keep logs of your activities and sell or rent that data to the highest bidder. One could reasonably argue that it is better to be spied on by an ISP than by a potentially shady VPN company.

Free vs Paid VPNs in Canada

Whether in Canada or elsewhere, free VPNs are simply not recommended. As mentioned above, their speeds tend to be terrible, and their privacy practices are antithetical to privacy (most collect and sell their users’ data). But on top of that, they have data caps, and most won’t have any Canadian servers at all. And in the worst cases, they may even inject malware onto your device.

Regardless of your reason for using a VPN in Canada, whether it’s for streaming or for heightened privacy, a well-established, paid VPN provider will always better serve its users . Unlike free VPNs, a reputable paid VPN provider is incentivized to protect its users’ privacy. The now somewhat dated adage still stands: if you’re not paying for it, you’re not a customer, you’re the product.

How to Choose the Best VPN for Canada

Server presence in Canada & abroad: Ensure the VPN provider has a sizable server network with a good geographic spread and multiple Canadian locations.

Ensure the VPN provider has a sizable server network with a good geographic spread and multiple Canadian locations. Streaming performance: Verify that the provider can unblock streaming services, whether that’s Netflix and Hulu, or live sports streaming. Also, make sure it supports the libraries (regions) you want to enable.

Verify that the provider can unblock streaming services, whether that’s Netflix and Hulu, or live sports streaming. Also, make sure it supports the libraries (regions) you want to enable. Privacy policies: Choose a VPN provider based outside of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes alliances. Ensure it also adheres to robust privacy and no-logging policies (ideally certified via third-party audits).

Choose a VPN provider based outside of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes alliances. Ensure it also adheres to robust privacy and no-logging policies (ideally certified via third-party audits). Speeds: Look for a VPN provider with sufficient bandwidth for high-speed connections, stable torrenting and HD/4K streaming.

Look for a VPN provider with sufficient bandwidth for high-speed connections, stable torrenting and HD/4K streaming. Device support: The VPN provider should support a good number of simultaneous connections (most support up to 10, while some, such as Surfshark, support unlimited connections). Make sure the devices you own are supported, including routers.

Closing Thoughts

Like most VPN users, Canadians use VPNs for safer torrenting, streaming foreign and local content while abroad, protecting their data on public networks, and, increasingly, to keep corporate and government snoops away from their data.

Again, contrary to what many believe, Canada is not very privacy-friendly and thus, using a VPN is recommended. Our picks per category are:

Best Overall VPN for Canada: NordVPN

Best for Streaming: ExpressVPN

Best Value: Surfshark

Best for Privacy: Proton VPN

Best for Beginners: Avast Secureline VPN

And NordVPN (overall), ExpressVPN (streaming), and Surfshark (value) are highly recommended. Whichever you choose, you can’t really go wrong.

More on the Five Eyes Alliance

Canada is part of the Five Eyes Alliance, which includes Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. The partnership enables extensive intelligence sharing and surveillance capabilities between signatory Nation-States, which raises significant concerns about privacy and civil liberties for Canadian citizens.

A VPN’s encryption and IP address spoofing (effectively masking your location) helps mitigate surveillance by providing an additional layer of privacy and security in an increasingly monitored digital landscape.

VPN and the sports fan

VPNs can be a game-changer for sports fans looking to stream live sports matches. Connecting to a VPN server in a location where the broadcast is available allows users to appear as if they are just another local viewer. This can help circumvent blackout restrictions commonly imposed by sports leagues and/or broadcasters, which limit access based on geographic location.

