Best VPN in the US for 2026: Fast, secure and streaming-ready

Millions in the United States use an American VPN to protect themselves from unwanted surveillance and hackers who want access to their personal data. Virtual private networks (VPNs) provide a vital layer of protection and freedom from tracking, allowing access to international content libraries and streaming services. In fact, 42% of Americans use a VPN, making it no longer a niche privacy tool but one that has gone mainstream.

Shrinking online privacy is a reality in the United States. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act, passed in 1998, continues to pose legal risks for those who use torrenting to exchange files. Internet service providers have been known to throttle bandwidth if they detect someone is streaming or torrenting. Both government and corporate surveillance of online activity have intensified privacy concerns. VPNs mitigate these threats by masking IP addresses and encrypting internet traffic, making it difficult for anyone to monitor or restrict online activity.

Another benefit of VPNs is unlocking global content. VPNs enable users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content from outside their country. VPNs also provide protection when accessing public Wi-Fi connections, protecting users’ data from hackers when they log in to a network at a local cafe or airport terminal.

In this guide, we’ve reviewed top VPNs for U.S.-based users in 2025, evaluating providers based on several criteria, including a robust server network both stateside and abroad, reliable access to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, fast connection speeds, strong privacy policies, jurisdiction in privacy-restricted countries, and advanced security features like ad-blocking and split tunneling.

We’ve curated a list of top VPNs that strike a balance between performance, privacy and ease of use, tailored to the unique challenges and needs of Americans.

Our testing methodology

We tested the major VPN apps using consistent speed benchmarks and real-world scenarios to ensure our recommendations reflect actual performance. We measured download and upload speeds, as well as latency across multiple U.S. server locations and over Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G to simulate home and public usage. We evaluated streaming performance and P2P behavior by running downloads and streaming concurrently to observe throttling and buffering.

Each VPN was installed on iPhone and Android devices, as well as Mac and Windows PC, and on select smart TV platforms, when available. We evaluated app design, ease of use, connection setup, switching servers and support options on each platform for usability by both novice and advanced users.

We also analyzed each VPN’s core claims and security safeguards. We examined no-logs policies, verified independent audits and assessed advanced security features, including leak protection, kill switches and encryption protocols. We also evaluated a company’s jurisdiction and its past transparency reports to identify any potential privacy risks.

Our hands-on, multi-device approach to evaluating which VPN performs best for U.S. users provides users with up-to-date and trustworthy guidance on which VPN is right for them.

The best VPNs for the U.S.

The following list comprises the five best VPNs for U.S. users, along with the features that distinguish each one.

Best overall VPN: NordVPN

NordVPN offers lightning-fast connection speeds, an intuitive and easy-to-use interface and best-in-class privacy protection. It features advanced encryption protocols, a no-logs policy and seamless streaming, making it an ideal choice for browsing on the go. Its user-friendly design and reliable performance make it stand out from other VPN providers.

Best for streaming: ExpressVPN

For reliable streaming capabilities, ExpressVPN is a great choice. It reliably works with all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Its vast network of high-speed servers ensures smooth, buffer-free viewing no matter where you are. It also features strong encryption and an intuitive interface, making it ideal for accessing geo-restricted content while maintaining privacy.

Best value: Surfshark

If you are looking for an affordable plan with unlimited devices, Surfshark is the right choice. Its sleek app combines reliable performance with strong security, making it a good choice for families or travelers. Surfshark offers fast connection speeds, ad-blocking and a no-logs policy, seamlessly combining budget-friendly pricing with premium privacy protection across Apple devices.

Best for privacy: Proton VPN

Proton places a strong emphasis on privacy and security. It operates under a strict no-log policy, which means it does not store user activity, connection timestamps or IP addresses. This policy has been independently audited and verified. All of its software is open-source, which means that third parties can inspect its code and verify that it performs as advertised.

Best for simplicity: CyberGhost

If you’re looking for a VPN app that is simple and has a clean, easy-to-use interface, CyberGhost is a great choice. CyberGhost’s global servers make streaming and browsing effortless, even for novice users. It also features strong privacy protections and reliable performance, making it ideal for those who want top-notch security without complexity.

Best VPNs at a glance

Name Price (12 months) Encryption Server Locations NordVPN $59.88 ($4.99/month) AES-256 with ChaCha20 options 8,000 servers in 127 countries Visit site Surfshark $47.85 ($3.19/month) AES-256-GCM 3,200+ servers in 100 countries Visit site ExpressVPN $74.85 ($6.24/month) AES-256 with Lightway protocol 3,000 servers in 105 countries Visit site Proton VPN $59.88 ($4.99/month) AES-256 and ChaCha20 15,000 servers in 120+ countries Visit site CyberGhost $41.94 ($6.99/month) AES-256 10,000 servers in 100 countries Visit site

Top VPN picks for the U.S.

NordVPN

Rank #1: NordVPN – Best overall for security and speed

Quick summary: NordVPN has top-tier privacy protection, fast connection speeds and an easy-to-use mobile app.

The app is intuitive, featuring a Quick Connect button, an interactive server map and seamless integration across multiple Apple devices. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with minimal buffering and 4K playback.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with minimal buffering and 4K playback. Privacy and security features: Has AES-256 encryption, Threat Protection, a kill switch, Double VPN and Dark Web Monitor.

Has AES-256 encryption, Threat Protection, a kill switch, Double VPN and Dark Web Monitor. Speed and performance: Excellent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with only 3% speed loss due to its proprietary NordLynx protocol.

Excellent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with only 3% speed loss due to its proprietary NordLynx protocol. Pricing and plans: Starts at $4.99/month for a 12-month plan. Renewal rates are higher.

Starts at $4.99/month for a 12-month plan. Renewal rates are higher. Pros and cons

Pros: Fast and secure; excellent for streaming and public Wi-Fi.

Cons: Price hikes when renewing, limited split tunneling.

Pros: Fast and secure; excellent for streaming and public Wi-Fi. Cons: Price hikes when renewing, limited split tunneling. Best suited for: Users who value privacy, fast streaming and a comprehensive set of security tools.

ExpressVPN

Rank No. 2: ExpressVPN – Top choice for streaming and global access

ExpressVPN – Top choice for streaming and global access Quick summary: ExpressVPN combines smooth streaming with strong privacy backed by its proprietary Lightway protocol.

ExpressVPN combines smooth streaming with strong privacy backed by its proprietary Lightway protocol. iOS app experience: Sleek and easy to use, one-tap connection and a user-friendly interface that integrates easily across Apple devices. An excellent choice for beginners.

Sleek and easy to use, one-tap connection and a user-friendly interface that integrates easily across Apple devices. An excellent choice for beginners. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with optimized servers and buffer-free 4K streaming.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with optimized servers and buffer-free 4K streaming. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, split tunneling and a strict no-logs policy.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, split tunneling and a strict no-logs policy. Speed and performance: Fast on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with low latency thanks to its Lightway protocol.

Fast on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with low latency thanks to its Lightway protocol. Pricing and plans: $6.67/month on a 12-month plan with three extra months free.

$6.67/month on a 12-month plan with three extra months free. Pros and cons

Pros: Excellent for streaming and travel, fast and stable connections.

Cons: More expensive than competitors, fewer customization options.

Pros: Excellent for streaming and travel, fast and stable connections. Cons: More expensive than competitors, fewer customization options. Best suited for: Travelers and streamers seeking a high-performance VPN.

Surfshark

Rank No. 3: Surfshark – Best for unlimited devices, budget-friendly

Surfshark – Best for unlimited devices, budget-friendly Quick summary: Surfshark is a reliable, budget-friendly USA VPN service that supports an unlimited number of devices and delivers strong performance.

Surfshark is a reliable, budget-friendly USA VPN service that supports an unlimited number of devices and delivers strong performance. iOS app experience: The app is clean and intuitive, and has a one-tap connection and biometric login. Setup is easy, as is switching servers.

The app is clean and intuitive, and has a one-tap connection and biometric login. Setup is easy, as is switching servers. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Streaming is smooth, with almost no lag.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Streaming is smooth, with almost no lag. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, has a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and supports MultiHop and GPS spoofing.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, has a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and supports MultiHop and GPS spoofing. Speed and performance: Strong, consistent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with WireGuard protocol for fast streaming.

Strong, consistent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with WireGuard protocol for fast streaming. Pricing and plans: Starts at $3.19/month for a 12-month plan.

Starts at $3.19/month for a 12-month plan. Pros and cons

Pros: Unlimited devices, great value

Cons: No free plan, occasional server congestion

Pros: Unlimited devices, great value Cons: No free plan, occasional server congestion Best suited for: Budget-conscious users and families seeking secure access across multiple devices.

Proton VPN

Rank No. 4: Proton VPN – Best free option with unlimited data and no ads

Proton VPN – Best free option with unlimited data and no ads Quick summary: Proton VPN offers a free plan with unlimited data, backed by strong encryption and Swiss privacy laws.

Proton VPN offers a free plan with unlimited data, backed by strong encryption and Swiss privacy laws. iOS app experience: Clean, intuitive interface with a one-tap connection, integrates easily with other Apple devices.

Clean, intuitive interface with a one-tap connection, integrates easily with other Apple devices. Streaming performance: The free version doesn’t support streaming, but paid plans work with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+.

The free version doesn’t support streaming, but paid plans work with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, an ad blocker and a robust no-logs policy.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, an ad blocker and a robust no-logs policy. Speed and performance: The free plan can be slow during peak hours, but paid plans offer fast and reliable connections.

The free plan can be slow during peak hours, but paid plans offer fast and reliable connections. Pricing and plans: The free plan includes unlimited data, no ads and access to servers in three countries. Paid plans start at $4.99/month.

The free plan includes unlimited data, no ads and access to servers in three countries. Paid plans start at $4.99/month. Pros and cons

Pros: Unlimited free data, strong privacy protections

Cons: The free plan doesn’t include streaming and has a smaller server network than competitors

Pros: Unlimited free data, strong privacy protections Cons: The free plan doesn’t include streaming and has a smaller server network than competitors Best suited for: Users who value privacy and those seeking a trustworthy, no-cost VPN.

CyberGhost

Rank No. 5: CyberGhost – Best for simplicity and fast streaming

CyberGhost – Best for simplicity and fast streaming Quick summary: CyberGhost is an excellent app for beginners with clear server labels for streaming, gaming and torrenting.

CyberGhost is an excellent app for beginners with clear server labels for streaming, gaming and torrenting. iOS app experience: The app is straightforward to use, with a one-tap connection and Apple ID login.

The app is straightforward to use, with a one-tap connection and Apple ID login. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, with minimal buffering.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, with minimal buffering. Privacy and security features: Uses AES-256 encryption, with a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and a strict no-logs policy based in Romania.

Uses AES-256 encryption, with a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and a strict no-logs policy based in Romania. Speed and performance: Solid speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with nearly 10,000 servers to reduce congestion during peak hours.

Solid speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with nearly 10,000 servers to reduce congestion during peak hours. Pricing and plans: Starts at $2.19/month for a 2-year plan. A 12-month plan is $6.99/month; frequent discounts and a generous money-back guarantee.

Starts at $2.19/month for a 2-year plan. A 12-month plan is $6.99/month; frequent discounts and a generous money-back guarantee. Pros and cons

Pros: Optimized servers for streaming and gaming; simple, intuitive interface

Cons: Fewer advanced options than competitors, some speed drops on distant servers

Pros: Optimized servers for streaming and gaming; simple, intuitive interface Cons: Fewer advanced options than competitors, some speed drops on distant servers Best suited for: Streamers and anyone who wants a plug-and-play VPN.

Why people in the U.S. need to use a VPN

People in the U.S. face vulnerabilities that a VPN can help mitigate. Public Wi-Fi networks, like those found in coffee shops, airports and hotels, are security nightmares. A VPN encrypts all the data sent to and from users’ phones, shielding them from hackers who might be trying to steal it.

Streaming is another reason to use a VPN. VPNs enable users to bypass geo-restrictions and access all content on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. If users are traveling to foreign countries or live in one that restricts content, VPNs can unlock these platforms.

Likewise, for gamers, a VPN can help reduce lag by connecting to servers in other regions, resulting in smoother gameplay. For torrenting and peer-to-peer file sharing, a VPN can safeguard users’ identities and activity, making file sharing safer and more secure.

VPNs also mask users’ IP addresses, which means that internet service providers can’t track their browsing or sell their data to advertisers. A VPN also adds a layer of protection against government surveillance by both encrypting internet traffic and routing it through secure servers, often located in different countries.

VPNs are no longer a luxury for people in the United States. They are essential for anyone who wants to secure their data, stream content freely and browse the internet without worrying about being tracked.

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to use a VPN in the United States?

Yes, it is legal to use a VPN in America. However, in some countries, VPN use is restricted or banned, so be sure to check local laws when traveling. Also keep in mind that using a VPN to hide illegal activity, such as torrenting copyrighted material, remains unlawful under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Which VPN has the most servers in the U.S.?

CyberGhost leads the pack with over 1,400 servers in the U.S. NordVPN offers more than 1,970 U.S. servers and ExpressVPN provides access to servers in over 20 U.S. cities (but does not disclose its server count).

Will a VPN stop ISP throttling?

In most cases, yes. VPNs encrypt traffic, making it difficult for internet service providers to detect and throttle specific activities, such as streaming. But if an internet service provider throttles traffic in response to data caps, a VPN can’t stop that.

Can I watch U.S. Netflix abroad with a VPN?

Yes. All VPNs unblock U.S. Netflix if users are outside of the United States. Just connect to a U.S.-based server and log in to Netflix. Performance may vary depending on server load.

Is a free VPN safe to use in the U.S.?

Most free VPNs come with trade-offs: limited bandwidth, slower speeds, ads and questionable privacy practices. Proton VPN’s free tier is a rare exception as it is safe, doesn’t log user data and offers decent speeds. It’s usually not great for streaming, however.

To get the most out of a VPN, we recommend opting for a paid version.

Do VPNs protect me from government surveillance?

VPNs encrypt all internet traffic, which makes it harder for third parties, including government agencies, to monitor activity. However, no VPN can guarantee complete anonymity, especially if users are logged into personal accounts or using identifiable services.

Can I use a VPN on multiple devices?

Yes. Most paid VPNs offer multi-device accounts. Surfshark allows unlimited connections, NordVPN supports up to 10 and ExpressVPN allows eight. Users can also install a VPN on their router to protect all the devices connected to their network.

Will a VPN slow down my internet speed?

Users may notice some slowdown when connected to a VPN, as data is routed through remote servers. However, some VPNs, such as ExpressVPN, minimize speed loss to less than 10 percent, making them excellent choices for streaming and gaming.

Can I use a VPN for torrenting in the U.S.?

Yes, but users should choose a VPN that supports peer-to-peer traffic and has a firm no-logs policy. NordVPN, Surfshark and Proton VPN have dedicated servers for torrenting. Keep in mind that sharing copyrighted material violates U.S. law.

What’s the difference between a US VPN server and a VPN with a US IP address?

A U.S. VPN server is physically located in the United States. A VPN with an American IP address may be a virtual server hosted outside the United States, but it still assigns users a U.S.-based IP address. Both allow access to U.S. content, but physical servers may offer better speeds.

Free vs. paid VPNs

If you are considering a free VPN, be sure to examine the VPN’s performance, reliability and potential drawbacks. Free VPNs often come with limitations, including data caps, fewer server locations and slower speeds. Some even have intrusive ads and may sell user data.

But if you are looking for a free VPN, Proton VPN stands out for offering unlimited data, strong encryption, a no-logs policy and an ad-free experience. Proton is a reputable, privacy-focused company.

However, paid VPNs offer a significantly better user experience, with faster speeds on both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, as well as reliable access to streaming services. They also provide advanced privacy features, including kill switches, ad and tracker blockers and split tunneling. Paid plans also support multiple devices, making it easier to protect all Apple devices.

While a free VPN may suffice for occasional use, paid VPNs offer a far superior experience. Many heavy users in the United States need a VPN with the speed, security and flexibility, and a paid VPN can offer that.

How to choose the best VPN in the United States

When selecting a VPN in the United States, start first with server coverage. Look for VPNs that offer servers across multiple states, as coast-to-coast coverage means better speeds and more reliable connections, especially if users plan to stream or game. VPNs like NordVPN and CyberGhost have thousands of U.S. VPN servers. If you’re streaming from the East Coast, a New York VPN server can improve performance. Likewise, West Coast users may benefit from a Los Angeles VPN for faster speeds.

Streaming support is also essential. While all major VPNs unblock Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max, ExpressVPN and Surfshark consistently bypass geo-restrictions, delivering smooth streaming playback.

If users plan to torrent, game or make video calls, speed and reliability are crucial. VPNs that utilize modern protocols, such as WireGuard or Lightway, offer faster and more stable performance.

Privacy protection is also essential. Select a VPN that offers a verified no-logs policy, strong encryption and features such as a kill switch and DNS leak protection. Proton VPN and NordVPN have undergone independent audits to confirm their privacy claims.

Finally, look at the price and device coverage. Many VPNs offer multi-device or family plans that include everything from iPhones to iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. Surfshark allows for unlimited simultaneous connections, whereas others, such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN, support eight to 10 devices. Balancing these features will help users find a VPN that fits their needs and usage habits

Our recommendation

Among our top contenders, NordVPN stands out as the best overall VPN for U.S. users. It combines fast speeds, advanced security features and an easy-to-use app. Whether users are browsing on public Wi-Fi or streaming movies overseas, NordVPN delivers excellent protection at a reasonable price.

If streaming is the priority, ExpressVPN is recommended. With servers in over 100 countries and a strong reputation for working with popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, it’s ideal for travelers and those seeking to access content that is typically blocked.

If cost is the primary concern, Surfshark is an excellent choice. It combines unlimited devices, strong privacy and an intuitive interface, all at a lower price than its competitors. It’s ideal for families or users with multiple Apple devices.

All of these VPN providers offer 30-day money-back guarantees, allowing users to test them and determine which one works best before committing. Whether extra privacy is needed, access to blocked content is desired or users want to protect their data when traveling overseas, these are top choices for anyone seeking a VPN for America.

A note on copyright and torrenting

It’s completely legal to use a VPN in the United States, however, if users are torrenting copyrighted material without permission in violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, using a VPN won’t exempt them from liability if they are caught. Law enforcement can still compel companies to hand over user activity if they believe a crime has been committed. Bottom line: VPNs protect privacy, but not legal risk, so use them responsibly.

