The best VPN for iPhones in 2026: Top apps for privacy, speed and streaming

If you own an iPhone in 2025, you know that you hold a powerful digital hub in your pocket, fully integrated with personal data and cloud services. You probably also know that mobile threats are evolving, and even Apple’s famously secure ecosystem is no longer immune to these issues. Because of this, it’s essential to use a VPN on your iPhone. No longer just for tech-savvy users, a VPN is a must-have for anyone who values privacy and unrestricted access to global content.

A VPN secures your internet connection on public Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in local coffee shops or airports. VPNs encrypt traffic, mask IP addresses and can bypass regional restrictions, all while maintaining the speed and reliability expected from a mobile device. For iOS users, VPN support is already built into device settings, making it extremely easy to use.

A VPN can also enhance iCloud security, protect sensitive data on the device and make it safer to browse on Safari, Apple’s native browser. VPNs are essential when traveling, as users are more likely to connect to public networks or try to avoid censorship in certain countries. It’s easy to download a VPN from the App Store, making the process as frictionless as any other app.

In this guide, we’ve reviewed top VPNs for iPhones based on criteria that matter most to iOS users: quality, connection speed, streaming performance, privacy features, security protocols and ease of use. Whether users are looking for a VPN for simple activities or one that can handle heavy streaming while traveling abroad, this guide offers clear recommendations.

Our testing methodology

We conducted a thorough test of all the major VPN apps for iPhone to ensure that our recommendations accurately reflected actual performance and usability. Each VPN was installed and tested on iOS devices running the most recent version of iOS. We assessed app design, ease of navigation and accessibility. We also evaluated the intuitiveness of each app for novice and expert users, and assessed how quickly it was to connect, switch servers and contact support.

Our performance testing was conducted on both Wi-Fi and cellular networks (LTE and 5G), simulating typical scenarios at home and in public spaces. We evaluated connection speed, stability and latency across multiple server locations, both in the United States and abroad, to determine how well each VPN performed for browsing, video calls and download speed.

Streaming was a key part of our testing plan. We tested each VPN’s ability to unblock major streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+, among others, checking for buffering and resolution issues. These tests were repeated at different times of the day to account for changes in network availability.

This hands-on approach to testing ensures that users have trustworthy, up-to-date insights on which VPN is truly the best for iPhones. Whether streaming Netflix in a local coffee shop or logging into a banking app while traveling overseas, this methodology helps users choose the best VPN with confidence.

The best VPNs for iPhones

Best overall VPN for iPhone: NordVPN

NordVPN offers lightning-fast connection speeds, an intuitive and easy-to-use interface and best-in-class privacy protection. It features advanced encryption protocols, a no-logs policy and seamless streaming, making it an ideal choice for browsing on the go. Its user-friendly design and reliable performance make it stand out from other VPN providers.

Best for streaming: ExpressVPN

For reliable streaming capabilities, ExpressVPN is a great choice. It reliably unblocks all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Its vast network of high-speed servers ensures smooth, buffer-free viewing, regardless of users’ location. It also features strong encryption and an intuitive interface, making it ideal for accessing geo-restricted content while maintaining privacy.

Best value: Surfshark

For users seeking an affordable plan with unlimited devices, Surfshark is a strong option. Its sleek app combines reliable performance with strong security, making it a good choice for families or travelers. Surfshark offers fast connection speeds, ad-blocking and a no-logs policy, seamlessly combining budget-friendly pricing with premium privacy protection across Apple devices.

Best free option: Proton VPN

Proton VPN offers unlimited data and no ads, along with an intuitive VPN app that is easy to use, even for beginners. It includes strong encryption and a no-logs policy, making it an excellent choice for safeguarding online activity. Users can enjoy both unrestricted access and peace of mind, all at no cost.

Best for simplicity: CyberGhost

For users seeking a VPN app that is simple and features a clean, intuitive interface, CyberGhost is a great choice. CyberGhost’s global servers make streaming and browsing effortless, even for novice users. It also features strong privacy protections and reliable performance, making it ideal for those who want top-notch security without complexity.

Best VPNs for iPhones at a glance

Name Price (12 months) Encryption Server Locations NordVPN $59.88 ($4.99/month) AES-256 with ChaCha20 options 8,000 servers in 127 countries Visit site Surfshark $47.85 ($3.19/month) AES-256-GCM 3,200+ servers in 100 countries Visit site ExpressVPN $74.85 ($6.24/month) AES-256 with Lightway protocol 3,000 servers in 105 countries Visit site Proton VPN $59.88 ($4.99/month) AES-256 and ChaCha20 15,000 servers in 120+ countries Visit site CyberGhost $41.94 ($6.99/month) AES-256 10,000 servers in 100 countries Visit site

Top VPNs for iPhones

NordVPN

Rank No. 1: NordVPN – Best overall for security and speed

– Best overall for security and speed Quick summary: NordVPN has top-tier privacy protection, fast connection speeds and an easy-to-use mobile app.

NordVPN has top-tier privacy protection, fast connection speeds and an easy-to-use mobile app. iOS app experience: The app is intuitive, featuring a Quick Connect button, an interactive server map and seamless integration across multiple Apple devices.

The app is intuitive, featuring a Quick Connect button, an interactive server map and seamless integration across multiple Apple devices. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with minimal buffering and 4K playback.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+ with minimal buffering and 4K playback. Privacy and security features: Has AES-256 encryption, Threat Protection, a kill switch, Double VPN and Dark Web Monitor.

Has AES-256 encryption, Threat Protection, a kill switch, Double VPN and Dark Web Monitor. Speed and performance: Excellent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with only 3 percent speed loss due to its proprietary NordLynx protocol.

Excellent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with only 3 percent speed loss due to its proprietary NordLynx protocol. Pricing and plans: Starts at $4.99/month for a 12-month plan. Renewal rates are higher.

Starts at $4.99/month for a 12-month plan. Renewal rates are higher. Pros and cons

Pros: Fast and secure; excellent for streaming and public Wi-Fi.

Cons: Price hikes when renewing, limited split tunneling.

Pros: Fast and secure; excellent for streaming and public Wi-Fi. Cons: Price hikes when renewing, limited split tunneling. Best suited for: Users who value privacy, fast streaming and a comprehensive set of security tools.

ExpressVPN

Rank No. 2: ExpressVPN – Top choice for streaming and global access

ExpressVPN – Top choice for streaming and global access Quick summary: ExpressVPN combines smooth streaming with strong privacy backed by its proprietary Lightway protocol.

ExpressVPN combines smooth streaming with strong privacy backed by its proprietary Lightway protocol. iOS app experience: Sleek and easy to use, one-tap connection and a user-friendly interface that integrates easily across Apple devices. A great choice for beginners.

Sleek and easy to use, one-tap connection and a user-friendly interface that integrates easily across Apple devices. A great choice for beginners. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu and Apple TV+ with optimized servers and buffer-free 4K streaming.

Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu and Apple TV+ with optimized servers and buffer-free 4K streaming. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, split tunneling and a strict no-logs policy.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, split tunneling and a strict no-logs policy. Speed and performance: Fast on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with low latency thanks to its Lightway protocol.

Fast on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with low latency thanks to its Lightway protocol. Pricing and plans: $6.67/month on a 12-month plan with three extra months free.

$6.67/month on a 12-month plan with three extra months free. Pros and cons

Pros: Excellent for streaming and travel, fast and stable connections.

Cons: More expensive than competitors, fewer customization options.

Pros: Excellent for streaming and travel, fast and stable connections. Cons: More expensive than competitors, fewer customization options. Best suited for: Travelers and streamers seeking a high-performance VPN.

Surfshark

Rank No. 3: Surfshark – Best for unlimited devices, budget-friendly

Surfshark – Best for unlimited devices, budget-friendly Quick summary: Surfshark is a reliable, budget-friendly VPN that supports an unlimited number of devices and delivers strong performance.

Surfshark is a reliable, budget-friendly VPN that supports an unlimited number of devices and delivers strong performance. iOS app experience: The app is clean and intuitive, and has a one-tap connection and biometric login. Setup is easy, as is switching servers.

The app is clean and intuitive, and has a one-tap connection and biometric login. Setup is easy, as is switching servers. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Streaming is smooth, with almost no lag.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Streaming is smooth, with almost no lag. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, has a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and supports MultiHop and GPS spoofing.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, has a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and supports MultiHop and GPS spoofing. Speed and performance: Strong, consistent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with WireGuard protocol for fast streaming.

Strong, consistent speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with WireGuard protocol for fast streaming. Pricing and plans: Starts at $3.19/month for a 12-month plan.

Starts at $3.19/month for a 12-month plan. Pros and cons

Pros: Unlimited devices, great value

Cons: No free plan, occasional server congestion

Pros: Unlimited devices, great value Cons: No free plan, occasional server congestion Best suited for: Budget-conscious users and families seeking secure access across multiple devices.

Proton VPN

Rank No. 4: Proton VPN – Best free option with unlimited data and no ads

Proton VPN – Best free option with unlimited data and no ads Quick summary: Proton VPN offers a free plan with unlimited data, backed by strong encryption and Swiss privacy laws.

Proton VPN offers a free plan with unlimited data, backed by strong encryption and Swiss privacy laws. iOS app experience: Clean, intuitive interface with a one-tap connection, integrates easily with other Apple devices.

Clean, intuitive interface with a one-tap connection, integrates easily with other Apple devices. Streaming performance: The free version doesn’t support streaming, but paid plans work with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+.

The free version doesn’t support streaming, but paid plans work with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. Privacy and security features: Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, an ad blocker and a robust no-logs policy.

Utilizes AES-256 encryption, features a kill switch, an ad blocker and a robust no-logs policy. Speed and performance: The free plan can be slow during peak hours, but paid plans offer fast and reliable connections.

The free plan can be slow during peak hours, but paid plans offer fast and reliable connections. Pricing and plans: The free plan includes unlimited data, no ads and access to servers in three countries. Paid plans start at $4.99/month.

The free plan includes unlimited data, no ads and access to servers in three countries. Paid plans start at $4.99/month. Pros and cons

Pros: Unlimited free data, strong privacy protections

Cons: The free plan doesn’t include streaming and has a smaller server network than competitors

Pros: Unlimited free data, strong privacy protections The free plan doesn’t include streaming and has a smaller server network than competitors Best suited for: Users who value privacy and those seeking a trustworthy, no-cost VPN.

CyberGhost

Rank No. 5: CyberGhost – Best for simplicity and fast streaming

CyberGhost – Best for simplicity and fast streaming Quick summary: CyberGhost is a great app for beginners with clear server labels for streaming, gaming and torrenting.

CyberGhost is a great app for beginners with clear server labels for streaming, gaming and torrenting. iOS app experience: The app is straightforward and easy to use, with a one-tap connection and Apple ID login.

The app is straightforward and easy to use, with a one-tap connection and Apple ID login. Streaming performance: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, with minimal buffering.

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, with minimal buffering. Privacy and security features: Uses AES-256 encryption, with a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and a strict no-logs policy based in Romania.

Uses AES-256 encryption, with a kill switch, ad/tracker blocker and a strict no-logs policy based in Romania. Speed and performance: Solid speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with nearly 10,000 servers to reduce congestion during peak hours.

Solid speeds on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, with nearly 10,000 servers to reduce congestion during peak hours. Pricing and plans: Starts at $2.19/month for a 2-year plan. A 12-month plan is $6.99/month. Frequent discounts and a generous money-back guarantee.

Starts at $2.19/month for a 2-year plan. A 12-month plan is $6.99/month. Frequent discounts and a generous money-back guarantee. Pros and cons

Pros: Optimized servers for streaming and gaming; simple, intuitive interface.

Cons: Fewer advanced options than competitors, some speed drops on distant servers.

Pros: Optimized servers for streaming and gaming; simple, intuitive interface. Cons: Fewer advanced options than competitors, some speed drops on distant servers. Best suited for: Streamers and anyone who wants a plug-and-play VPN.

Why iPhone users need to use a VPN

Although Apple has long been associated with enhanced security controls, iPhone users still face vulnerabilities that a VPN can help mitigate. Public Wi-Fi networks, like those found in coffee shops, airports and hotels, are security risks. A VPN encrypts all the data sent to and from users’ phones, shielding them from hackers who might be trying to steal it.

Streaming is another reason to use a VPN. VPNs enable users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. If users are traveling to foreign countries or live in one that restricts content, VPNs can unlock these platforms.

VPNs are also essential for accessing banking apps and other content when users are outside the United States, especially in countries that employ internet censorship or surveillance.

VPNs mask users’ IP addresses, which means that internet service providers can’t track browsing or sell data to advertisers. They also provide additional protection for iCloud backups and Safari browsing. VPNs add an extra layer of security that is useful when syncing files or conducting private searches.

VPNs are no longer a luxury. They are a necessity for anyone who wants to secure an iPhone, stream content freely and browse the internet without worrying about being tracked.

Frequently asked questions

Does iPhone have a built-in VPN?

Apple offers iCloud Private Relay when browsing with Safari, but for full-device protection, users need to purchase a VPN app.

What is the safest VPN for iPhone?

The five VPNs mentioned in this article are all strong contenders, particularly ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark, which are recognized for robust encryption and no-logs policies. When purchasing a VPN, ensure that it supports IKEv2 or WireGuard protocols and has undergone independent security audits.

Are free VPNs safe for iPhone users?

While some VPNs offer a free version, most come with limited bandwidth, slower speeds or ads. For users seeking a free VPN, consider one that provides transparency and a clear privacy policy, such as Proton VPN.

Will a VPN drain my iPhone battery?

VPNs run in the background, which uses battery power. However, most are optimized for efficiency, so the impact on battery life is usually minimal.

Can a single VPN subscription be used across iPhone, iPad and Mac?

Yes. Most VPNs offer protection for multiple devices, typically supporting five to 10 connections. This includes iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple TVs.

How do I set up a VPN on an iPhone?

Users can download a VPN app from the App Store. After installation, the app must be granted permission to add a VPN configuration. This can also be done manually by going to Settings > General > VPN.

Will using a VPN slow down the internet connection on iPhone?

Using a VPN slightly reduces connection speed. To mitigate this, consider using a nearby server or a faster protocol, such as WireGuard or Lightway.

Can users stream Netflix and Disney+ with a VPN on iPhone?

Yes. One of the primary reasons to use a VPN on an iPhone is to unblock geo-restricted content on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. VPNs like CyberGhost offer dedicated streaming servers to provide fast speeds, which helps reduce buffering.

Is it legal to use a VPN on an iPhone?

In most countries, VPNs are legal tools for privacy and security. However, in some regions, VPN use is restricted or banned, so users should check local laws when traveling.

Does a VPN protect iCloud and Safari activity?

Yes. A VPN encrypts all internet traffic, including iCloud backups and browsing on Safari.

Free vs. paid VPNs

When considering a free VPN, examine the VPN’s performance, reliability and potential drawbacks. Free VPNs often come with limitations, including data caps, fewer server locations and slower speeds. Some even have intrusive ads and may sell user data.

Proton VPN stands out for offering unlimited data, strong encryption, a no-logs policy and an ad-free experience. Proton is a reputable, privacy-focused company.

However, paid VPNs offer a significantly better user experience, with faster speeds on both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, as well as reliable access to streaming services. They also provide advanced privacy features, including kill switches, ad and tracker blockers and split tunneling. Paid plans also support multiple devices, making it easier to protect all Apple devices.

While a free VPN may suffice for occasional use, paid VPNs offer a far superior experience, with the speed, security and flexibility that many iPhone users need.

Choosing the best VPN for your iPhone

When choosing a VPN, start by checking App Store ratings and reading about user experiences. The best VPNs offer an intuitive interface, a quick connection option and a straightforward setup process. A clunky app can undermine even the most reliable service.

A VPN’s speed is essential. Look for VPNs that maintain performance over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, especially when users are traveling or streaming. The best VPNs unlock streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. For international streaming, select a VPN with dedicated servers optimized explicitly for this purpose.

A VPN’s privacy features should include a kill switch to prevent data leaks, ad and tracker blockers and a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited. These privacy tools help ensure that all activity remains private.

Finally, consider price and device coverage. Many VPNs offer multi-device or family plans that include not only iPhones but also iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. The best VPNs strike a balance between speed, simplicity and security, enabling users to access content at a price they can afford

Our recommendation

Among the top contenders, NordVPN stands out as the best VPN for iPhone users. It combines fast speeds, advanced security features and an easy-to-use app. Whether browsing on public Wi-Fi or streaming movies overseas, NordVPN delivers strong protection at a reasonable price.

For users prioritizing streaming, ExpressVPN is a recommended option. With servers in over 100 countries and a strong reputation for unblocking popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, it’s ideal for travelers and those seeking access to content that is typically blocked. It’s consistently ranked as a top VPN for iPhone thanks to its optimized servers and reliable performance.

For those focused on cost, Surfshark is an excellent choice. It supports unlimited devices, offers strong privacy protections and features an intuitive interface—all at a lower price than its competitors. It’s well-suited for families or users with multiple Apple devices, and its sleek VPN app for iPhone makes setup and navigation simple.

All of these VPN providers offer 30-day money-back guarantees, allowing users to test each service before making a commitment. Whether extra privacy is needed, access to blocked content is desired or users want to protect data while traveling overseas, these VPNs are strong choices for staying safe and connected on an iPhone.

For users looking for the best VPN for iPhone in 2026, each of these options delivers a balance of speed, security and usability. They also rank among the best VPN iOS solutions available, with features specifically tailored to Apple users. For users who want a streamlined experience, the best iPhone VPN app offers one-tap connections, fast streaming and robust privacy tools.

How VPNs Work with iOS

VPNs work seamlessly with Apple’s native VPN settings and integrate with third-party apps that automatically set up secure connections.

Top 5 Reasons iPhone Users Need VPNs

Protection from hackers and snoops on public Wi-Fi Unlocking geo-restricted content on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max Secure access to services, apps and content while traveling abroad Privacy from internet service providers and advertisers Extra security when accessing iCloud or browsing with Safari

