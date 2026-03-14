Lindsey Graham just triggered a MAGA revolt over Iran

When the strange political force that would become Trumpism began to take shape eleven years ago, Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina who embodied the GOP’s interventionist wing, denounced Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency. Trump had promised to end what he called “stupid wars,” and Graham had entered the 2016 presidential race in part to smother the anti-war sentiment simmering inside the Republican Party before it could become something more than a factional irritant.

The senator later admitted he couldn’t bring himself to vote for his party’s Republican nominee. “I voted for Evan — whatever the guy’s name is,” Graham said after the election, referring to Evan McMullin, the conservative who ran as an independent and won just 0.54 percent of the vote.

The GOP was still arguing with itself about regime change wars ever since the Iraq catastrophe. That conflict — launched by George W. Bush’s administration and championed by the neoconservative ecosystem that dominated the party at the time — ended in a grinding quagmire that killed hundreds of thousands, destabilized an entire region and discredited a generation of Washington foreign-policy experts. For a time, it seemed as if the Republican Party might actually learn something from that disaster.

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Lindsey Graham is a happy man. He got his war. But the coalition Trump built is fracturing over the very issue that helped power his rise, and Graham is at the center of the rupture

Now, ten years later, Lindsey Graham is a happy man. He got his war. But the coalition Trump built is fracturing over the very issue that helped power his rise, and Graham is at the center of the rupture, grinning and holding up a “Make Iran Great Again” hat on Fox Business like a man who has finally, after decades, gotten everything he ever wanted.

The question now roiling MAGA world is: How?

Graham has been openly lobbying for war with Iran on the Sunday news shows for decades. Following Trump’s first presidential win and the death of Graham’s mentor, Arizona Sen. John McCain, the senator slowly transformed himself into one of the president’s most visible defenders, cultivating a close personal relationship. For several years, however, that alliance had limits.

During Trump’s first term, the president frequently resisted pressure from his own hawkish advisers to launch new wars in the Middle East. When tensions with Iran escalated in 2018, Trump ultimately declined to authorize military strikes despite intense lobbying from officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Graham himself. At the time, Trump’s instincts seemed closer to those of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., than Graham.

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That balance has now shifted dramatically.

In Trump’s second presidency, Paul has largely been pushed out of the president’s inner circle while Graham’s influence has surged. The senator now appears to have the president’s ear on foreign policy — and the results are visible in the skies over Iran.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Graham was the most relentless — and ultimately, the most successful — of all the hawks pushing Trump toward war, finding ways to position himself on golf courses and at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. In the weeks and months after Trump’s 2024 victory, Graham told Trump he could be the president who finally finished what previous administrations lacked the nerve to do. “What I don’t understand,” the senator told the Journal, with the guilelessness of a man too pleased with himself to realize what he was revealing, “is why more people don’t do it. Try to shape these events.”

The current conflict, launched under the name Operation Epic Fury, killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of other officials. But the attack has not produced the political collapse that many of its architects predicted. Instead, Iran quickly began retaliating across the region and installed Khamenei’s son as the new supreme leader. Meanwhile, the war is producing the kind of backlash that has haunted every modern American intervention.

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Public opinion has turned sharply skeptical. Even more striking is the political divide within Trump’s own coalition. A recent national survey found that 53% of Americans oppose the military action against Iran. But around 80% of self-identified Republicans support the war. Among hard MAGA voters, that number climbs to roughly 85 to 90%.

Despite these numbers, the loudest voices in pro-Trump media are increasingly sounding alarms.

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That backlash erupted into full view after Graham appeared on Fox News urging Americans to prepare to send their “sons and daughters” to fight in the Middle East. The comments triggered a wave of criticism from conservative media figures and Republican politicians alike.

Megyn Kelly, one of the most influential commentators in the MAGA media world, has become one of Graham’s most relentless critics. On her podcast, she accused the senator of acting like the commander-in-chief and warned that Trump may be listening too closely to him.

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“The United States has a growing internal threat,” Kelly said. “And his name is Sen. Lindsey Graham.” She went on to describe his rhetoric as that of a “homicidal maniac.”

Other conservative voices have raised similar concerns.

Meghan McCain — daughter of Graham’s long-time ally John McCain — publicly pleaded with the Trump administration to stop sending Graham out as a spokesperson for the war. “He is scaring people,” she wrote on X, warning that the senator’s messaging is damaging the administration’s credibility.

Even The Federalist has had enough, with staff writer Shawn Fleetwood writing: “The best thing Trump can do for the Iran war effort is shutting up Lindsey Graham.”

The criticism highlights a deeper fear among Trump supporters: that the president is being drawn into the very foreign-policy establishment he once promised to destroy.

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Inside MAGA media circles, the theory gaining traction is that Trump has become trapped inside a hawkish echo chamber dominated by figures like Graham and pro-war commentators. The concern is not simply that the president supports the war — it is that he may be hearing almost exclusively from those urging escalation.

That fear has produced an unusual spectacle in conservative politics. Pro-Trump media figures are openly criticizing the administration during an ongoing military conflict.

An increasingly loud coalition of populist-right voices see the war not as part of Trump’s America First agenda but as its precise opposite: a capitulation to the neoconservative establishment he was supposed to have buried, and a gift to a foreign power whose interests they argue are not America’s own. “This is Israel’s war,” Tucker Carlson said on his podcast. “This is not the United States’ war.”

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Trump’s response has been to wave it away. “I think that MAGA is Trump,” he said, after journalist Rachael Bade asked about Carlson and Kelly’s criticism. “MAGA’s not the other two.”