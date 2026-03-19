ABC cancels “Bachelorette” over Taylor Frankie Paul controversy

ABC has cancelled the upcoming season of hit reality series “The Bachelorette.”

The 2026 season was set to follow Taylor Frankie Paul, a star on the Hulu series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The Disney-owned network pulled the season, which was set to debut this week, after a video of a violent altercation between Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen surfaced.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney shared.

The video was first shared by TMZ. Part of a 2023 aggravated assault case against Paul, it shows the “Mormon Wives” star throwing barstools at Mortensen. One of Paul’s children was reportedly struck during the fight, per a police report, leaving her with a “goose egg on her head.” Paul pled guilty to the assault charge and was sentenced to three years’ probation. “Mormon Wives” halted filming of their fifth season earlier this week due to a domestic violence investigation involving both Mortensen and Paul.

Following ABC’s announcement, a spokesperson for Paul said that she was “very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.”

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm,” the rep said in a statement shared with People. “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”