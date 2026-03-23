“Damn good thing”: Trump encourages senators pass SAVE America act “for Jesus”

Donald Trump is taking a new tack in pressuring Republican senators to pass the controversial SAVE America act.
Ahead of Congress’ planned Easter recess., Trump asked GOP lawmakers to force a vote on the voter identification law “for Jesus.”
“Don’t worry about Easter – going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay? Make this one for Jesus, that’s what I tell them,” he said at an event in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday. “It would be a damn good thing.”
Trump: So I'm tying homeland security into voter identifications with picture and proof of citizenship in order to vote. Don't worry about Easter, going home. Make this one for Jesus, ok? pic.twitter.com/JNAaEQtk6q
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026
The act would require voters to register to vote in federal elections in person with proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. Voters would also be required to show a photo ID to vote in person in federal elections. Under the law, mail-in ballots would need to include a photocopy of suitable identification. The bill has passed the House and debate on the legislation was opened in the Senate earlier this month.
Though Republicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate, Democrats hold the cards on the SAVE America Act. Closing debate on a bill requires 60 votes. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is opposed to revoking the cloture rule and thereby killing the Senate filibuster. Democrats are unlikely to budge.
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After giving marching orders to Senate Republicans, Trump wrapped his day with a visit to Graceland, the palatial former home of Elvis Presley. The 79-year-old president asked a curator if he could “have taken Elvis in a fight.”
“I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win,” they said.
TRUMP: Could I have taken Elvis in a fight?
GRACELAND WORKER: I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win pic.twitter.com/rjB4LNm7U5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026