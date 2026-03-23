“That wasn’t good to watch”: Plane crash at LaGuardia kills two, closes airport for hours

New York City‘s second-busiest airport reopened Monday afternoon after a deadly collision on one of its two runways closed the airport late Sunday night.

An Air Canada flight from Montreal crashed into a Port Authority fire rescue truck shortly after landing at LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots and injuring dozens. The truck was crossing the runway to attend to an emergency on another plane. The occupants of the truck, the remaining crew and all of the 72 passengers on board survived the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two… employees,” Air Canada shared in a statement. Our deepest condolences go out to the entire… community and their families.

Per reports from several outlets, an attendant on the Air Canada flight survived being ejected from the plane during the crash. They were reportedly strapped into a jumpseat for landing and were found strapped into that same seat by rescue crews.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In audio from the control tower at the time of the crash, an air traffic controller can be heard urgently asking the truck to come to a stop. Later in the audio, the controller admits that they “messed up.”

“We’re going to be closed for a little while,” the controller said.

“We got stuff in progress for that, man. hat wasn’t good to watch,” a second voice said. “You did the best you could.”