FEMA head claims he “teleported” to Waffle House

A federal emergency management official recently made a claim that has left colleagues scratching their heads and the internet buzzing. According to reports in The New York Times, far-right conspiracy theorist and current head of the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA Gregg Phillips said he “teleported” to a Waffle House, describing a sudden and unexplainable appearance at the diner that defies conventional explanation.

Phillips, who has a history of high-profile emergency management work, first mentioned the incident in online discussions and later expanded on it in interviews. He insisted the event was real, sparking both disbelief and amusement among peers and online observers alike.

The story has since gained traction because it was reported by mainstream outlets, lending an unusual layer of legitimacy to what might otherwise be dismissed as a fringe anecdote. Videos, interviews and social media posts discussing the moment have circulated widely, with reactions ranging from mockery to genuine curiosity.

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While federal officials declined to comment on the claim itself, some stressed that Phillips’ work record is otherwise standard, leaving observers to reconcile the unusual story with his professional background. The incident has ignited a wave of internet humor and memes, with some joking that Waffle Houses nationwide should prepare for unexpected visitors.

Whether Phillips’ experience was a vivid hallucination, a moment of hyperbolic storytelling or something stranger entirely, it underscores the curious and sometimes surreal nature of life inside federal operations and the fact that unusual claims can go viral overnight.