“Turrible”: “Saturday Night Live” gives Bondi send-off via Charles Barkley

It finally happened. There was enough news last week to start “Saturday Night Live” without Donald Trump.

The sketch show kicked off the show with a take on a viral moment from NBA legend and broadcaster Charles Barkley. In the clip, a send-up of Barkley’s heartfelt comments on immigrants during a post-game show, Kenan Thompson as Barkley offered his thoughts on betting platforms, Artemis II and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I’m going to choose my words carefully here,” he said. “As attorney general, Pam Bondi was — and I don’t say this often — turrible. It is a shame when somebody gets fired, but we should all be glad that that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone.”

Thompson’s Barkley then turned to former DHS head Kristi Noem, saying her “husband looks like he’s starring in ‘Big Momma’s House 4.'”

The whole thing is a sham, mockery,” he said.

Ashley Padilla appeared as Bondi to celebrate her accomplishments in the Trump administration.

“I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general,” she said. “I shattered that glass exit door.”

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Thompson’s Barkley comforted a distraught faux-Bondi by saying she could have a future in sports.

“You already look like a women’s basketball coach who got suspended for pulling on a player’s braid,” he said.

Watch the sketch below via YouTube: