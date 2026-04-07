Democrats, Marjorie Taylor Greene call for Trump’s removal from office following Iran threat

70 Democrats in the House of Representatives support removing President Donald Trump from office over his recent threats to destroy Iran.

That tally comes via Axios’ Andrew Solender after several days of social media brinksmanship from the commander-in-chief. Some congressional Democrats — such as frequent Trump target Rep. Ilhan Omar — were floating impeachment or removal under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment before Trump threatened to kill a “whole civilization.”

The president had set a deadline for Iran, demanding that the country lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night. Over the Easter weekend, Trump threatened an attack on critical infrastructure in the country. He reiterated those threats in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote. “Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

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The post drew immediate backlash from Democrats.

“The President’s enablers must wake up to the fact that he is becoming increasingly erratic and dangerous, and our country needs new leadership,” wrote Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., on X.

The post also concerned several Republicans and former Trump allies. Rep. Nathanial Moran, R-Texas, said the president’s statement did not reflect American values.

“I do not support the destruction of a ‘whole civilization.’ That is not who we are, and it is not consistent with the principles that have long guided America,” he wrote.

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Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Trump’s removal from office.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,” she wrote on X. “This is evil and madness.”

Right-wing conspiracist and radio host Alex Jones said on X that Trump was talking like a “super villain” after called for Trump’s Cabinet to “25th Amendment his ass” earlier in the week.