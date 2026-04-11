No, Michael J. Fox isn’t dead — and he’s joking about it

Michael J. Fox is very much alive — and he’s treating a recent false report of his death with his characteristic humor.

The confusion began after a CNN-produced tribute-style segment was mistakenly published, leading to widespread online reaction that briefly suggested the actor had died. The content was quickly removed and corrected, with CNN acknowledging the error.

Fox responded on social media in a post that leaned into the absurdity of the situation rather than alarm. “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” he wrote, before joking through a list of possible reactions, from switching channels to calling his wife to simply accepting that “this happens once a year.”

The actor concluded the post by reassuring fans: “I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok.”

The episode quickly spread online, not as a moment of confusion for long, but as a punchline — largely because Fox himself framed it that way. Fans and commentators highlighted the humor in his response, noting that the actor turned what could have been a grim misinformation scare into a light, self-aware moment.

This has happened before, so many times that Wikipedia has an entire entry covering all the “fake obituaries” that have been announced before being retracted, including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Pope John Paul II (three times before his actual death in 2005), Al Pacino and Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Fox’s entry has been updated to include this most recent report.

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Fox was also reported dead in 2008 by a website pretending to be Yahoo News.

To be fair and transparent, many news outlets — Salon included— do pre-write obituaries and memorials for noted figures so they can report the news of their deaths without a delay for research on their accomplishments and other noteworthy moments of their lives. This could be a simple mistake of accidentally clicking “publish” over “save draft” at a CNN news desk.

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Fox, known for “Back to the Future,” “Spin City” and decades of advocacy following his Parkinson’s diagnosis (including receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024), has long maintained a public persona defined by resilience and wit. That tone carried through again here, as the incident became another example of how quickly false or mistaken reports can circulate and how quickly they can collapse under correction and context.

In this case, the correction didn’t just come from news outlets. It came from the subject himself, who responded not with alarm, but with a joke.