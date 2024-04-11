Michael J. Fox says fame in the '80s required talent, unlike today

When Michael J. Fox became a household name with his breakout role as Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom "Family Ties" — which ran from 1982 to1989 — he and other actors who came up alongside him didn't have social media as a tool to help boost their fame, ensuring an open tap of information flowing into a 24-hour news cycle. They had to rely on something different.

In a recent interview reflecting on the heyday of his career, Fox compares '80s fame to the fame of present day, saying things were tougher back then because they had to rely on skill to make and keep them famous where, now, a viral TikTok can do it.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Fox recalls being referred to as ‘80s famous, saying, "We were different. We were tougher. We didn’t have social media, we didn’t have any of that c**p. We were just famous. Left to our own resources. And it was an amazing time." And when asked to weigh-in on whether or not it was harder to be famous back then, he replied, “Well, you had to be talented. That helped.”