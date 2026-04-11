Swalwell scandal grows as Democrats call for exit

A sexual assault allegation involving Rep. Eric Swalwell has expanded into a broader political crisis, as additional accusations surface and prominent Democrats begin calling for him to withdraw from California’s governor’s race.

The initial claim, made by a former staffer in an interview with CNN, alleges that Swalwell engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity during an encounter in 2019, with a second incident reported in 2024. Swalwell has denied the allegation, calling it “flat false” and rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing.

In the days since the accusation became public, other women have come forward with allegations of misconduct, including claims of unwanted touching and inappropriate behavior, according to CNN and other outlets. The expanding number of accusations has intensified scrutiny of the California Democrat, who had previously secured high-profile endorsements.

Swalwell has addressed the situation publicly, including in a video statement, where he denied the allegations but acknowledged what he described as “mistakes in judgment” in his personal life. His legal team has also sent cease-and-desist letters related to the claims, according to reporting from The Guardian.

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The political fallout has been swift. Several Democratic figures, including high-ranking California officials, have called on Swalwell to step aside, while some organizations and supporters have begun distancing themselves from his campaign.

Swalwell, long viewed as a rising Democratic figure and part of the party’s next generation of leadership, now faces a rapidly escalating scandal that has quickly upended that image. Despite the growing pressure, Swalwell has indicated he intends to remain in the race so far.

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No criminal charges have been announced. Still, the combination of multiple allegations, public denials and mounting political backlash has rapidly transformed the situation into one of the most significant controversies currently facing a national Democratic figure with the potential to reshape the race in the days ahead.