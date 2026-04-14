Three words: Triple-egg salad

Egg salad has a texture problem. Too often, it arrives over-mashed and under-seasoned — pale, pasty, faintly apologetic. The sort of thing scooped from a deli tub and applied to bread with more obligation than desire. Filler, masquerading as lunch .

But it doesn’t have to be.

The solution is almost indecently simple: more egg. Specifically, egg in triplicate.

Welcome to triple-egg egg salad — three expressions of egg, each playing a distinct role, all dressed to the same elegant effect.

Start with fully hard-boiled eggs: whites set, yolks cooked through but still tender. These provide structure. Chop them finely, but don’t mash. You want definition; small, distinct pieces that hold their shape.

And then, the flourish: jammy eggs. Whites just set, yolks custardy and golden. Chop them loosely and fold them in at the end. They create pockets of richness, visual contrast, textural variation. A forkful should reveal layers — firmness, silk, softness — not one uniform paste.

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While those cook, prepare a few additional eggs and separate the yolks. Those dense, umami-packed centers become the backbone of the dressing. Blend them directly into it. They deepen the egg flavor, add silk without leaning on excess mayonnaise , and create natural body and richness. This is the quiet upgrade — the difference between something creamy and something dimensional.

Egg salad should not be monotone. Even within the egg itself, there is room for contrast.

The dressing: Built, not stirred

Begin with Kewpie mayonnaise — richer, silkier, faintly sweet, and unapologetically egg-forward. It has a gloss to it, a kind of quiet sheen that standard mayo simply does not.

To that, add your reserved hard-boiled yolks, blended in until the mixture thickens and turns almost custard-like. This is the move. The yolks deepen the flavor and create body without tipping the balance into heaviness. It tastes more like egg because it is more egg.

For brightness, add lemon zest — the aromatic lift without the watery slack. A small squeeze of lemon juice is optional, depending on how sharp you want the edges.

Then: mustard powder. Understated. Slightly nostalgic. It hums rather than shouts. A pinch of celery seed for that classic deli whisper. And a splash of hot dill pickle juice. Not enough to announce itself, just enough to sharpen the whole composition with salt and acid. Blend until smooth, thick and faintly fluffy — something you could almost pipe. Taste before reaching for additional salt; the pickle juice may have already done the work.

The freshness layer

Fold in dill, chives and scallions — not as garnish, but as punctuation.

The dill should read bright and grassy, a little unruly. Chives bring softness, that gentle onion note without sharpness. Scallions add structure — a mild bite and a bit of snap. Each has a role. Together, they keep the richness from settling too heavily.

Assembly

Mince the hard-boiled eggs cleanly — decisive cuts, not frantic mashing. You want pieces with edges, whites and yolks distinct, something that reads as intentional when spooned onto bread. Fold in the dressing gently. Use a wide spatula if you have one. Turn the mixture over itself rather than stirring aggressively. The goal is cohesion, not homogeneity.

Add the jammy egg pieces last, tucking them in with care so their custardy centers remain visible. They should streak the salad lightly, creating ribbons of deeper gold without disappearing entirely.

Finish with freshly ground black pepper — assertive, fragrant. Or a pinch of red pepper flakes if you want a little spark. Taste. Adjust the acid if needed; a final flick of lemon or pickle juice can sharpen everything into focus.

The finished egg salad should feel structured but supple. Distinct, not dense. A spoonful should hold together — but only just.

Here’s the recipe:

Triple Egg Salad, Made Better

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 12 minutes

Ingredients 8 large eggs, divided

½ cup Kewpie mayonnaise

Zest of ½ lemon

1–2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, to taste

½ teaspoon mustard powder

¼ teaspoon celery seed

1–2 tablespoons hot dill pickle juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons chopped chives

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt, if needed Directions Cook the eggs. Bring a pot of water to a gentle boil. Lower in 6 eggs and cook 10–11 minutes for fully hard-boiled. Transfer to an ice bath. Return water to a simmer and cook remaining 2 eggs for 7 minutes for jammy centers. Transfer to ice bath. Peel all eggs. Prepare the dressing. Separate the yolks from 2 of the hard-boiled eggs (reserve the whites). In a blender or small food processor, combine yolks with mayonnaise, lemon zest, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, mustard powder, celery seed and pickle juice. Blend until smooth, thick and slightly fluffy. Taste and adjust acid. Hold salt until the end. Chop the eggs. Finely chop the remaining hard-boiled eggs and the reserved whites. Cut jammy eggs into larger, rustic pieces. Keep them separate. Assemble. Gently fold the chopped hard-boiled eggs into the dressing until coated. Fold in dill, chives and scallions. Add jammy egg pieces last, turning just once or twice to preserve their texture. Finish. Season generously with black pepper. Taste and adjust with additional lemon juice, pickle juice or salt as needed.

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