Cate Blanchett is set to play Martha Stewart in an upcoming biopic about the lifestyle mogul’s illustrious career, Variety first reported.

During a red carpet interview at the New York gala screening of “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary,” Stewart told the outlet that she was “hearing rumors” that a biopic was in the works with Blanchett starring in the lead role. Stewart said the project’s working title is “Good Thing,” which refers to her famous catchphrase, “It’s a good thing.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart has received the big screen treatment. She was the subject of a 2024 Netflix documentary, fittingly called “Martha,” which Stewart herself wasn’t entirely a big fan of. In an interview with The New York Times, Stewart allegedly spent “roughly 30 almost uninterrupted minutes” sharing her “sharp critique,” specifically taking issue with the “lousy” choice of music, the “ugliest” camera angles, the lack of mention about her grandchildren and the unnecessary emphasis on her prison sentence.

“It was not that important,” she said of her 2004 trial for acting on insider information and lying to federal prosecutors. “The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth.”

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Stewart also called the film’s second half, which heavily focuses on the ImClone stock trading case and its aftermath, “a bit lazy.”

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those,” she said, referring to the documentary’s director, R.J. Cutler. “And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

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“I had ruptured my Achilles’ tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so I was limping a little. But again, he doesn’t even mention why — that I can live through that and still work seven days a week.”

As for “Good Thing,” the biopic will be helmed by “Zola” director Janicza Bravo, Variety reported.