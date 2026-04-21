“Fraud!”: Alex Jones spirals on social media as The Onion prepares to take over Infowars

Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones melted down on social media on Tuesday, after learning that his right-wing conspiracist media company Infowars will be acquired by satirical news site The Onion.

“They’re in deep s**t,” Jones said in a video shared to X in which he appears shirtless. “Just because you’re wearing my shirt, don’t mean you’re me.”

Shirtless Alex Jones Jumps in to Explain the TRUTH About the Deceivers at THE ONION: “They’re In Deep Sh*t… Just Because You’re Wearing My Shirt, Don’t Mean You’re Me!”@HarrisonHSmith 🔴WATCH LIVE NOW NOW NOW NOW!👇https://t.co/qwRESE12vh pic.twitter.com/BjaVKk7OQq — INFOWARS (@infowars) April 20, 2026

Jones said in a separate video that he plans to “file a whole bunch of actions against” the deal, which will still need to be approved by a judge in Texas.

Jones claimed, without evidence, that President Donald Trump “publicly supports” the deal.

“Trump has now openly joined forces with the Democratic Party to shut down Info Wars,” Jones claimed. “I am being punished for exposing the Epstein files.”

Onion CEO Ben Collins confirmed the deal on Monday, saying his company is “taking over” the notorious news outlet.

“This is the culmination of a two-year-long effort to get some justice for the Sandy Hook families,” Collins said in a LinkedIn post. “After a mountain of threats and nonsense, Infowars will be ours.”

Jones called the deal “fraudulent” and said the brand’s new owners will “misrepresent” his former brand.

“The Onion Is Fraudulently Claiming They Took Over Infowars AGAIN After Being Caught Trying To Pull Off Same Hoax In 2024!” he wrote on X.

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Jones was forced to sell the outlet following a successful defamation suit against Jones by the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims. The Onion initially bid $1.75 million for Infowars during an auction in September 2024 The bid was initially accepted, but was later rejected by a judge.

The new deal has The Onion paying $81,000 a month to license Infowars.com with an option to renew after six months, according to The New York Times.

“We are excited to lie constantly for cold, hard cash, but this time in a cool way, and we’ll make sure some of it gets back to the families,” Collins told The Times.