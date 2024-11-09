Jones calls for "Nuremberg Two" against Democrats following Trump win

Disgraced InfoWars founder Alex Jones wants Donald Trump's Justice Department to stage a recreation of the Nuremberg trials for Democrats.

In a Thursday episode, Jones called for a series of trials aimed at rooting out Democrats from society, noting the plan was “being prepared right now.”

“We’ll have, just like the communists do, but we do it as patriots, truth and reconciliation commissions. It's all over television for years, and we destroy the Democratic Party,” Jones fantasized. “We regain America's soul at the same time.”

The Pizzagate-pushing host said the Trump administration would have total power to run such a putsch against the opposition.

“Trump will have control of the Justice Department. And then these criminals that have been hijacking the government that committed these crimes just like the Nazis, they have to learn they're not above the law. Nuremberg Two,” Jones added, referring to the trials against Nazi officials who perpetrated the Holocaust.

Jones made the comments on InfoWars. The radio host conspiracist was ordered to liquidate that platform to pay off part of a massive defamation judgment against him for smearing the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims repeatedly. Families are unlikely to ever recoup the entire $1.5 billion penalty, though the company is reportedly headed to auction.

“When we get into office, we are coming for you. It's true. Because you've committed mass crimes,” he said, failing to spell out the crimes themselves.

Jones, a long-time ally of the president-elect, claimed Trump had a divine mandate to crack down on dissidents.

“We weren't given this victory, God's hand wasn't on Trump for nothing,” the "Stop the Steal" rally speaker said.

