The 6 kitchen tools I use every day

Two of my siblings are getting married this year, which means I’ve been thinking more than usual about wedding registries — that peculiar exercise in imagining a future life. If you want a glimpse of it, you don’t even need an invitation. Walk into a kitchen store on a Saturday and you’ll see it: couples drifting from section to section with scanners in hand, pausing over Dutch ovens in six shades of cream , debating the merits of a stand mixer they may or may not ever use.

They are, in their way, trying to answer a deceptively simple question.

What do we actually need to cook well?

Taste and cost factor in, of course. But underneath it, there’s something more intimate — a quiet attempt to predict who you’ll be in your own kitchen. Will you be the kind of person who makes fresh pasta on Sundays? The kind who hosts, who braises, who bakes? The kind who finally gets it together and meal preps every week?

It’s easy to picture the fantasy kitchen: matching sets, gleaming gadgets, drawers that close with a soft, expensive hush. The real one is different. A little crowded. Slightly mismatched. A short list of tools, reached for over and over again, until they start to feel less like equipment and more like extensions of your hands.

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I’ve cooked in enough kitchens — my own, other people’s; a few professional, most not — to know that most tools are aspirational. Bought for the person you imagine yourself becoming. The pasta roller. The spiralizer. The very earnest salad spinner. The thing that promises a new habit, a new self.