A “manifesto” surfaces in WHCA shooting case

New details are emerging about the man accused of opening fire near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as investigators work to determine a motive and whether the attack specifically targeted members of the Trump administration.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. Officials say Allen was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun and knives, when he charged a security checkpoint near the event at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

A Secret Service agent was struck by gunfire during the incident but was protected by a ballistic vest and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Law enforcement officials say Allen appears to have acted alone, though the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are also reviewing writings and communications attributed to the suspect that police say were sent to his family just prior to the shooting. They have been described in reporting — and by President Trump — as a manifesto or “grievance collection,” which may outline his reasoning and reference government officials as potential targets, though investigators have not publicly confirmed specific conclusions about motive.

The New York Post has released the copy they received that they attribute to the suspect.

Early indications do suggest the suspect may have been attempting to target members of the Trump administration, though officials caution that those findings are preliminary and have not been fully confirmed. In an interview on Sunday morning, Trump called the suspect a “sick guy” with “a lot of hatred in his heart” especially towards Christians.

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But with the investigation still in its early phases as officials are confirming facts and evidence, many questions still remain. Online speculation has quickly filled the information gap, with some suggesting the suspect held anti-government views or intended to target Trump administration officials, while others dive into conspiracy theories and other unsubstantiated claims.

Allen, who had reportedly checked into the hotel prior to the event, was taken into custody at the scene and is expected to face federal charges, including assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a violent crime.

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President Donald Trump and other officials were evacuated from the dinner, which has since been postponed. Trump later said all attendees were safe and praised law enforcement’s response.

Global response has come in from world leaders, with many glad for the safety of President Trump and his administration. But outlets were more direct in their rebuke of the situation. The Guardian’s primary article on the story is titled “White House journalists’ gala ended like many US events do: with gun violence,” before diving into a recap of other instances of political gun violence like the assassination attempts in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to execute search warrants and gather evidence, with additional details about the suspect’s background and possible motive expected in the coming days.