Gunfire erupts at WHCA dinner, Trump evacuated

President Donald Trump was rushed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after reports of gunfire triggered a rapid Secret Service response, sending hundreds of attendees scrambling for cover inside one of Washington’s highest-profile political events.

The incident unfolded roughly 30 minutes into the dinner, just as guests were being served their opening course. Attendees reported hearing a series of loud bangs — some describing them as gunshots, others as crashing plates — before security moved in.

[NOTE: The incident begins at 8:34 PM ET.]

Within seconds, Secret Service agents evacuated the president and vice president, while armed personnel flooded the room. Guests, including journalists, administration officials, and cabinet members, were instructed to take cover, with many ducking under tables as exits were secured. Most senior officials were evacuated by protective details shortly after Trump and Vance and were placed in secure locations.

Reports from inside the room described shattered glass and at least one blocked exit as security teams worked to lock down the space. High-ranking officials, including cabinet members and senior advisers, were escorted out by their protective details.

Authorities later confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody near the event’s main security screening area. Law enforcement described the location as an active crime scene, though officials have not yet released details about the suspect’s identity or motive.

The White House Correspondents’ Association initially indicated the event might resume, but within an hour, much of the room had cleared. The organization later said the dinner would be rescheduled.

The disruption cut short what had already been an unusual Correspondents’ Dinner. It marked Trump’s first time attending the event as president, with no traditional comedian host. Instead, mentalist Oz Pearlman had been performing and was interacting with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the time of the incident.

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In posts on Truth Social, Trump said he was safe and praised law enforcement for acting “quickly and bravely,” adding that officials would determine next steps for the evening.

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The event took place at the Washington Hilton, the same venue where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, adding a historical echo to the night’s events.

Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump said the suspect “charged” a security checkpoint with multiple firearms “from 50 feet” before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Trump confirmed that one officer was shot during the incident but was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to be in good condition. He praised law enforcement and Secret Service agents for their response, emphasizing what he described as “quick and brave” action that prevented further harm.

Flanked by officials including FBI Director Kash Patel and interim Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump said the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities executing search warrants and working across multiple agencies, including local police, federal law enforcement, and the Secret Service.

Officials did not confirm a motive. Trump suggested the suspect may have acted alone, describing him as a possible “lone wolf,” but said investigators are still working to determine intent. He also said there was no indication at this time of any foreign connection.

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The president said the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days, adding that the event — which he described as celebrating free speech — would return “bigger, better, and safer.”

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity other than that he is a 31-year-old male from Torrence, California, an association with Cal Tech, and the social media of a “techie” without an apparent motive yet. The investigation remains active, and charges are expected to be filed by the Department of Justice within days.

As of late Saturday, all protected officials were reported safe. Trump is expected to deliver remarks from the White House following the incident, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.