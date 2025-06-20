"We are heartbroken": Hospitalized lawmaker and wife recount assassination attempt

Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette have released their first statement since the June 14 shooting that left them both hospitalized.

The Hoffmans describe the events of that night in stark detail. After attending a Democratic Party event in Minneapolis on June 13, they returned home with their adult daughter. Around 2 a.m., a man identifying himself as a police officer knocked on their door. When they opened it, the man opened fire.

John Hoffman, who remains in critical but stable condition, was shot nine times. Yvette, released from the hospital on Thursday, was shot eight times as she managed to push the shooter back and close the door. Their daughter Hope locked the door and called 911.

The Hoffmans credit Hope’s quick thinking with alerting authorities. “Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway,” they wrote.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked the family for their response in a press conference last week. “I’d like to say on behalf of the state of Minnesota, the heroic actions by the Hoffman family and their daughter, Hope, saved countless lives, and we are grateful,” he said.

The couple also mourned the loss of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed by the same shooter later that night. “We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated.”

The Hoffmans said they are now confronting the new reality that public service comes with heightened personal risk. “We must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully,” the statement reads. “The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us."

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested Sunday night near his home in Sibley County after a 36-hour manhunt, which authorities have called the largest in state history. He faces six federal and four state charges.

Read the full statement: