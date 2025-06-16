"Strong supporter" of Trump charged with politically motivated Minnesota killings

The suspect in two politically motivated shootings in Minnesota has been captured and faces multiple charges.

Vance Boelter was arrested by police on Monday, near the woods by his home in Green Isle, Minnesota. Boleter was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the killing of former Democratic state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter allegedly killed the Hortmans in their home on Saturday, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say he then targeted state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their home, about nine miles from the Hortmans.

Boelter faces two counts of attempted murder for targeting the Hoffmans, per charging documents.

Governor Tim Walz called the 48-hour manhunt for Boelter a "dangerous" operation to "deliver justice to Melissa and Mark Hortman."

Speaking at the late-night press conference, Walz also praised Hope Hoffman, the daughter of Senator John and Yvette Hoffman, for calling 911 and alerting police when Boelter entered their home, pretending to be a police officer.

This led police to the Hoffmans, as well as the nearby Hortmans.

“I’d like to say on behalf of the state of Minnesota, the heroic actions by the Hoffman family and their daughter, Hope, saved countless lives, and we are grateful,” Walz said.

The motives of the attack are still unknown. According to Boelter's roommate and friend, David Carlson, he was a "strong supporter" of President Donald Trump. Videos are making their rounds of Boelter preaching about sexuality in Central Africa. Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Minnesota declined to share Boelter's voter data in the presidential primary, citing privacy concerns.