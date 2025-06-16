"The stuff of nightmares: Minnesota shooting suspect Boelter charged with first-degree murder

Federal prosecutors have leveled six new charges against Vance Boelter, the suspect in the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

Boelter is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of firearm offenses, and two counts of first-degree murder. Police allege that Boelter fatally shot State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home on Saturday. He also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home. Both victims were Democrats, and the attacks are thought to be politically motivated.

"Boelter planned his attack carefully," acting US Attorney Joe Thompson said at a news conference on Monday. "He researched his victims and their families. He used the Internet and other tools to find their addresses and names, the names of the family members. He conducted surveillance of their homes and took notes about the location of their homes."

"It is no exaggeration to say that this is the stuff of nightmares," Thompson added.

Boelter made his first appearance in federal court on Monday and was read the charges against him. His next hearing is scheduled for June 27. Boelter will remain in custody until then.

Hennepin County Attorney General Mary Moriarty is also seeking first-degree murder charges against Boelter.

"I want to assure our community and all those who are grieving that we will seek justice and accountability for the victims of these heinous crimes," Moriarty said in a press conference.

Moriarty called out the political tensions in the United States, saying they tend to lead to violence. She called the current level of polarization unsustainable.

"We cannot continue on this way," she said.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said that they are still seeing high levels of concern from residents.

"This continues to have a chilling impact on our community as we are still receiving calls asking for extra presence in our communities," the office said in a post on X. "We are here to serve and protect and will go where needed. Most importantly, the long process of healing can begin."