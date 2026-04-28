The 7 recipes “Bite” readers love most

A version of this essay first appeared in The Bite , Salon's food newsletter. Sign up for early access to articles like this, plus recipes, food-related pop culture recommendations and conversations about what we're eating, how and why.

Some recipes are designed to impress. Others are the ones people actually make—on a weeknight, without much planning, and then return to again.

Over the past few months, I’ve been paying attention to those patterns: not just what readers click on, but what they cook, share and come back to. These are the dishes that hold up in real kitchens and real routines—reliable, satisfying and just distinctive enough to feel worth repeating.

Here are the seven most popular recipes from “The Bite” so far.

Related 26 tiny ways to be a better cook in 2026

Steakhouse-style Meatloaf

Less diner throwback, more quiet luxury: a deeply savory loaf built for structure and real browning, with bronzed edges and a plush, sliceable interior. It leans into mushroomy depth, black pepper heat and a proper gravy instead of sweetness, trading nostalgia for something more deliberate. Make it when you want the feeling of a steak dinner—without actually cooking a steak. Here’s the recipe.

Oregano Cream Sauce with Lemon and Parmesan

A pantry dinner that feels far more composed than it has any right to be: butter bloomed with oregano until the kitchen smells faintly woodsy, then softened with cream, sharpened with lemon and finished with a snowfall of Parmesan. It’s the kind of meal that emerges from nothing—no plan, no groceries—and still lands as if it had been arranged in advance. Make it on a night when you’re low on ingredients but still want something that tastes intentional. Here’s the recipe.

Coffee Cake that Earns Its Coffee

A version that lives up to the memory: tender and plush from ricotta, edged with buttermilk tang, and threaded with cinnamon that finally takes the lead. The brown butter streusel forms a craggy, golden crown—nutty, crisp, just salted enough to keep things interesting. Make it when you want something soft and steady with your coffee, but not forgettable. Here’s the recipe. Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite.

Nine-Layer Dip with Smoky Chorizo

A maximalist, grown-up riff on seven-layer dip: smoky chorizo, creamy beans, sweet corn and tangy crema stacked into something closer to a full meal than a snack. It’s crunchy, briny, rich and just chaotic enough to keep you going back in for another scoop. Make it when the party’s a question mark but the food doesn’t have to be.. Here’s the recipe.

The Only Brownie Worth Making

A brownie that picks a lane and commits: dense and structured, deeply bittersweet and finished with a sharp hit of salt. The top shatters just slightly under a knife, giving way to a plush, chocolate-saturated center streaked with melted pockets. Make it when you want a dessert that knows exactly what it is — and doesn’t apologize for it. Here’s the recipe.

Triple-Apple Snack Cake (with Apple Butter Frosting)

A soft, spice-warmed cake that layers apples three ways—applesauce in the crumb, roasted chunks folded through and a tangy apple butter frosting on top. It’s tender, fragrant and built for easy slicing, the kind of bake that feels both low-effort and quietly celebratory. Make it when you want something cozy and homemade without making a whole production of it. Here’s the recipe.

Cheesy Cacio E Pepe Rolls