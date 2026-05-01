Buttery anchovies and fresh green peas make for the ultimate spring pasta

Anchovies, the kind that are generously soaked in olive oil and neatly packed inside handheld tins, are a pantry staple in my apartment kitchen year-round. Now that spring has officially sprung, anchovies are in their prime. So naturally, I’m indulging in all my favorite recipes — and finding new ways to incorporate the small yet mighty superfood into my everyday meals.

Top them on warm, buttered toast for a hearty breakfast or on pizza for a kick of umami. Toss them into your favorite salads. Enjoy them in homemade protein bowls without the slop, alongside creamy avocado, roasted vegetables and your favorite dressings. Or crack open a fresh tin and enjoy them straight. It doesn’t hurt to throw in a cracker and slices of your favorite cheese, too.

To celebrate the season of both renewal and rejuvenation, I’ve been making my classic pick-me-up recipe: anchovy pasta. Adding anchovies, or any kind of tinned seafood, to pasta is steeped in tradition, dating back to 19th-century Italian cooking. But I’d like to make the case for my pasta, which draws inspiration from classic spaghetti alla puttanesca while doubling down on the acidity, brightness and overall tang. I’m confident that it’ll become one of your go-to dishes this spring as well.

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This anchovy pasta was born after hours of scrolling through pasta recipes on Instagram. Feeling inspired, I stood in front of the fridge, grabbing ingredients that would work well together. I had pasta, two tins of anchovies and an unopened tube of tomato paste ready inside my cabinet. I also had a few cloves of garlic, sticks of butter and fresh lemons. Within a few minutes, dinner was served. And boy, was it delicious.

I’m not particular when it comes to my choice of anchovies — I usually will grab whatever is on sale from my local supermarket. But if I had to choose my top pick, it would be Cento’s flat fillet anchovies packed in olive oil. I highly recommend using that anchovy-infused oil when cooking. It’s filled with so much flavor and rich in salt (so much so that I don’t add any seasoning when cooking).

The finished dish is buttery and oily in all the right ways. Green peas add a touch of freshness and earthiness — along with a pop of color. Fresh lemon juice adds vibrancy, while freshly grated Parmesan cheese, which is cooked in the sauce and sprinkled on top of the served pasta, adds a beautiful nuttiness.

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Trust me when I say that this pasta is the perfect meal to end a dreary, months-long hibernation and welcome spring with open arms.

Spring Pasta with Anchovies and Green Peas

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes

Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 2 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced 2 tins of anchovies packed in olive oil (I recommend Cento) 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 lemon (half of the juice will be used in the sauce, while the other half will be used to finish the pasta) 1/2 pound of spaghetti (you can use any choice of pasta) 1 1/2 cups of frozen green peas 2 tablespoons butter 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Directions In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil and sliced garlic over medium heat. Once the garlic becomes fragrant (but not brown), add in the anchovies, making sure to pour in the oil from each tin too. Lightly break apart the anchovies with a wooden spoon as they continue to cook. Stir garlic, oil and anchovies together before adding in dollops of tomato paste and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate and reduce the heat to low. In a large stockpot or saucepan (depending on your choice of pasta), bring water to a boil and season well with salt. Add the spaghetti to the water and cook until al dente (about 5-7 minutes). Add the frozen green peas into the pot/pan halfway through cooking the spaghetti . Drain and reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water to add to the skillet. This will thicken the sauce. Transfer the spaghetti and cooked green peas to the skillet. Add the Parmesan cheese and butter. Mix everything evenly until the pasta is coated in sauce. Turn off the heat and add the remaining lemon juice. Serve the pasta and top with more Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!