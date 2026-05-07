Tiffany’s “Pop Life” blends Beatles fandom with comfort food nostalgia

Pop singing sensation Tiffany joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about combining her passions for music and cooking to enrich her career and much more on “Everything Fab Four,” a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.

Born Tiffany Renee Darwish (and known professionally as Tiffany), the singer is most recognized for her ‘80s covers of two ‘60s hits: Tommy James and the Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” (which was recently introduced to a new generation of fans thanks to “Stranger Things”) and of course, The Beatles’ “I Saw [Him] Standing There.” As Tiffany told Womack, “I’m a Beatles fan. They were played in my house as a kid.” Her parents had a huge record collection, and her “dad loved The Beatles and Buddy Holly; mom loved Elvis.” She said she was “a dancer from the age of two” and was “constantly singing” – so much so that family members would often send her off to get cookies to be quiet.

Though she started out in country music, it was legendary producer George Tobin (who’s worked with Smokey Robinson and Kim Carnes, among others) who recommended she record those pop covers and famously set her out on mall tours across America. Tiffany’s other big hits, “Could’ve Been” and “All This Time,” further showcased her singing talent and range. She said she is fortunate to “love all music” and that while out on tour, her entourage takes turns creating playlists. With her sister and brother-in-law both being fans of the Fab Four as well, “we definitely have Beatles Day,” she said with a laugh while revealing a funny story of how her brother-in-law dresses like them in his everyday wear.

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In addition to music, cooking has also long been a part of the singer’s life. “It’s my therapy,” she told Womack. “I enjoy gathering people and cooking for the band. I love sharing recipes with people.” This is evident in her new cookbook, “Pop Life” (co-written with chef Alicia Shevetone), which “reworks ‘80s foods for the adult table now” and levels them up. “You’ve got to take the simple pleasures while you can, and cooking is that for me.”

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In terms of being on the road with the band, she explained, “I don’t know any different. It’s part of who I am, the tour life.” And, much like The Beatles, “At the end of the day, I get to sing great songs. It’s what I do, and it’s what I’ve always done.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Tiffany on “Everything Fab Four” and subscribe via Spotify, Apple, Google or wherever you’re listening. “Everything Fab Four” is distributed by Salon. Host Kenneth Womack is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin and the bestselling books “Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles” and “John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life.” His latest book is the authorized biography of Beatles road manager Mal Evans, “Living the Beatles Legend,” out now.

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