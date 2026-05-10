“Much smaller shots”: Trump thinks vaccines are too “big” for babies

Donald Trump defended childhood vaccinations during a stop by “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” on Sunday, saying only that he wished vaccines for infants and toddlers were smaller.

Operating on the same principle as a Cuties ad campaign, the president argued that babies are small and their shots should be, too.

“I look at these beautiful little babies and they get a vat, I mean, like a big glass of stuff pumped into their bodies. And I think it’s a very negative thing to do,” he said. “I would love to see much smaller shots, like four visits to the doctor. And I think you would have a much better result with the autism.”

Trump did say that he “believe[s] in vaccines” but worried that young children are receiving too many.

“The polio vaccine’s amazing. It’s, you know, wiped it out,” he said.

Vaccines are not administered all at once or in large quantities to infants. There is no known link between childhood vaccines and autism. It was one of several exaggerations throughout the wide-ranging interview. In another, he claimed that the NFL was charging viewers $1000 per game to view games that were previously broadcast on network television.

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“There’s something very sad when they take football away from many, many people. Very sad. I don’t like it,” he said. “They’re making a lot of money. They could make a little bit less. They could let the people see… All of a sudden they’re going to have to pay a thousand dollars a game. It’s crazy.”

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Watch the interview below via YouTube: