Summer travel kicks off with mixed forecast, rising costs

Memorial Day weekend is ushering in the unofficial start of summer with two competing realities for travelers: hurricane forecasters expect a quieter Atlantic season than recent years, but Americans heading out for summer vacations are facing rising travel costs fueled in part by global instability and higher fuel prices.

NOAA this week predicted a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, citing the development of El Niño conditions in the Pacific, which typically help suppress hurricane formation by increasing wind shear over the Atlantic basin. Forecasters expect between eight and 13 named storms this season, fewer than the historically active stretch of recent years. Still, meteorologists caution that “below normal” does not mean risk-free, especially with ocean temperatures remaining unusually warm in parts of the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, and emergency officials across coastal states are still urging residents and travelers to prepare early rather than assume a quieter forecast guarantees safety.

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At the same time, Americans planning summer vacations are increasingly confronting higher airfare, hotel and transportation prices as instability in the Middle East and ongoing concerns over oil markets continue affecting fuel costs. Airlines have already warned that rising jet fuel prices connected to tensions involving Iran are contributing to more expensive flights heading into peak summer travel season.

Travel analysts say many Americans are adapting by becoming more strategic about when and how they travel — embracing shorter trips, off-peak scheduling, and budget-conscious planning as economic uncertainty continues shaping vacation decisions.

Despite the higher costs, travel demand remains strong. AAA and industry analysts expect airports and highways to remain crowded throughout the summer, underscoring how Memorial Day still functions as both a national moment of remembrance and the symbolic beginning of the American summer travel season.