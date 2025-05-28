"Zig when others zag": Here's how to save big on summer vacation this year

Americans, as a group, are not known globally as a vacation-loving culture, unlike in Europe and other parts of the world where it’s expected for the work pace to slow down, to take weeks or even months off and then breeze back into the office in late August with a tan and the smell of seaside in your hair.

Growing up in southern Russia, summer was serious business for my family. Every summer, since the year I was born until the age of 13, was spent at a resort in the Black Sea that my grandfather managed. Imagine a Soviet version of the White Lotus experience: greeting guests, handing out towels, taking them on tours to see the waterfalls. Every child’s dream.

On planet America, things are little different. Only 46% of U.S. adults are planning a summer trip this year compared to 45% last year, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Go us!

Of course, it’s not just cultural custom holding Americans back — the availability of paid vacation is also a factor, and cost is the biggest reason for staying home, with 65% of non-travelers saying they just can’t afford it, according to Bankrate.

But if you’re willing to do a bit of research, plan ahead and stay open-minded, you still might find some options for taking a break.

“Flexibility is key. Zig when others zag: If you go to the most popular places at the most popular times, it's going to be crowded and expensive,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst, Bankrate.com. “But if you're willing and able to be flexible, that's how you can save.”

He suggests cashing in credit card rewards, frequent flyer miles or hotel points for free travel.

What if you don’t have accumulated points or miles? Check with a friend or relative who might, as these points do expire. Later this month my family is going on a quick staycation at Wyndham Hotel, booked entirely with my generous friend’s points she offered us, since they are due to expire at the end of June.

When you speak to a lot of travel experts and free-travel aficionados, flexibility is a recurring theme.

“I'm a big fan of letting the deal dictate when and where you go,” Rossman said. “This might mean traveling somewhere during the off-season or shoulder season. Or driving instead of flying. Or taking an early flight or a late flight or a connecting flight.”

Rachael Levine, financial adviser and travel content creator, says flexibility is key when it comes to the dates of travel or the city that you choose. She is planning a family trip to Spain in early September, for example, to escape the demand and the high prices of July and August.

Don't travel into debt

Levine advises not ruling out international travel when you look for affordable trips and looking at current currency exchange rates when booking travel, as you can find destinations that have a lower cost of living than the U.S. and where the U.S. dollar is particularly strong.

“Using your everyday spending to book flights and hotels either directly through credit card portals or transferring them to hotel and airline partners — that is a very common way to keep your overall cost low,” she said. “As long as you’re paying off balances in full every month on these credit cards, that is a very budget-friendly way to introduce travel into your life.”

It’s the sky-high interest rate travel credit cards and other too-good-to-be-true travel offers that you have to watch out for.

“I always caution people about leaning on travel credit cards that get a lot of press in order to finance these large trips because interest on credit cards are exorbitant and can be a slippery slope that is hard to get out of,” she noted.