Trump says cognitive test proves “extreme intelligence,” doctors disagree

President Donald Trump is again highlighting his performance on a cognitive screening exam as evidence of what he called “extreme intelligence,” following the release of a White House medical summary of his latest physical.

The condensed memo of the exam, issued by the White House physician after Trump’s annual examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, states that his cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was “within normal limits” with a score of 30 out of 30.

Trump, however, framed the result differently in a Truth Social post, writing that he “scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,’” and calling for future presidential and vice-presidential candidates to undergo similar “high difficulty” testing.

The MoCA is a widely used cognitive screening tool designed to assess memory, attention, language, visuospatial skills and other areas of cognitive function. Medical experts say it is intended to identify potential signs of cognitive impairment and determine whether further evaluation may be needed. It is not designed to measure intelligence, IQ or academic ability.

A perfect score indicates no errors on the screening instrument, but clinicians emphasize that the result is interpreted in context and is not considered evidence of exceptional intelligence.

The distinction has drawn renewed attention as Trump continues to characterize his score as proof of cognitive superiority. Independent journalist Jim Acosta previously took the same assessment on-air with a physician, who noted that the exam is used to screen for potential cognitive concerns rather than measure intelligence, and that cognitively healthy adults typically perform well, even missing a few points at times.

The White House typically releases physician-written memos summarizing presidential physicals, translating full medical records into condensed clinical findings for public release. Those summaries typically present results in broad categories such as “excellent health” or “within normal limits,” rather than providing detailed underlying data.

Medical organizations describe the MoCA as a screening tool used in clinical and neurological settings to determine whether a patient may require further evaluation. A strong score is generally considered reassuring, but doctors stress that it is not a measure of intelligence.

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Trump has repeatedly pointed to cognitive testing results during and after his presidency as evidence of mental acuity. The latest report, however, frames his cognitive screening in clinical terms of normal function rather than comparative intelligence.