Trump, nearing 80, faces renewed health scrutiny

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this week for what the White House describes as a routine medical and dental evaluation, renewing attention around the president’s health and the growing political scrutiny surrounding presidential age and transparency.

The White House announced earlier this month that Trump “will have his annual physical on May 26 at Walter Reed,” framing the visit as part of standard ongoing care. But the appointment arrives amid continued public discussion surrounding Trump’s physical condition, stamina, and increasingly frequent medical checkups.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, has repeatedly defended his health in public remarks, often boasting about “acing” cognitive tests and presenting his medical evaluations as evidence of fitness for office. Questions surrounding presidential age and capability became a defining issue in recent election cycles, and Trump now faces many of the same forms of scrutiny that have surrounded other aging presidents.

The latest Walter Reed visit will reportedly mark Trump’s third publicized consultation with medical experts since returning to office, according to previous reporting.

Recent public appearances have also fueled renewed conversation around Trump’s health after visible bruising on his hands and swelling in his lower legs drew attention online and in political media coverage. White House officials previously attributed bruising on Trump’s hands to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, while it was reported earlier this year that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a relatively common condition among older adults that can cause swelling in the legs.

Trump later said he regretted publicly disclosing a previous CT scan because it fueled additional speculation about his health.

While the White House has emphasized that no new medical concerns prompted the upcoming visit, Trump’s health remains closely watched as he maintains a demanding public schedule filled with rallies, travel, ceremonies and high-profile appearances.