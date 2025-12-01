Trump says he will release MRI results, but has “no idea” what part of his body was scanned

President Donald Trump has agreed to release the results from an MRI he underwent in October, but he does not know which part of his body was scanned.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, calling the results “absolutely perfect.” He compared it to his 2019 “perfect phone call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to Trump’s first impeachment.

When asked what part of his body was being scanned by the MRI, Trump could not say. “I have no idea,” he said. “It was just an MRI.” Trump said it was not related to his brain, bragging that he “took a cognitive test and aced it.” He told the reporter that they would be incapable of passing the same test.

The procedure was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as part of a second annual check-up. Trump called the results of the MRI “perfect.”

“The doctor said some of the best reports, for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters in October. He did not say why he was being seen at Walter Reed, but an official memo said he was present to “visit” with service members and conducted a “planned meeting.”

The president’s health has been under a public microscope since his return to office. Pictures of bruises on Trump’s hands began circulating in February, and his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency was made public over the summer after pictures of Trump with swollen ankles appeared.