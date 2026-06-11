Why MAGA can’t hear the Trump boos

The most revealing moment of Donald Trump’s week was not the boos that rained down on him at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. It was the almost instantaneous insistence, by him and his media ecosystem, that the boos never happened. What we witnessed this week — the feverish, almost liturgical insistence that a crowd loudly booing the president of the United States was actually chanting “USA!” — is something more disturbing and dangerous than ordinary propaganda. It’s now clear that the crisis we face is not a lack of information; it is a profound detachment from reality, cultivated by right-wing media and anchored by a president who demands that his followers reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.

Because once you understand why MAGA can’t hear those boos, everything else — from the right’s election denialism to Trump storming out of interviews — snaps into focus.

The Knicks had won 13 consecutive games to reach the NBA Finals, the second-longest unbeaten playoff run in league history. They hadn’t lost a game since April 23. Then Trump decided to show up. Chants of “USA” echoed through the arena as Avery Wilson sang the national anthem, but they gave way to boos the moment Trump appeared on the Jumbotron, giving a military salute. The jeers were loud, sustained and unambiguous — the sound of a city that overwhelmingly voted against this man, telling him exactly what it thought of him. Trump was born in Queens, attended Knicks games for years and has long craved the validation of New York crowds. But this time, his presence came with a cost that ordinary fans felt immediately: TSA-style screening, a 10-block security lockdown, a canceled watch party and a “no-bag” policy that turned a playoff game into something closer to an airport checkpoint. The Knicks went on to suffer a frustrating 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping their streak, and fans immediately blamed the dark cloud of the Trump entourage.

Perhaps the organizers thought the crowd wouldn’t dare boo during a patriotic hymn. More likely, as Salon’s Amanda Marcotte has brilliantly observed, Trump actively seeks out these adversarial environments. He craves the aesthetic of dominance: the visual optics of him standing tall and saluting while surrounded by his political enemies. If that’s the case — based on MAGA’s reaction — the plan backfired.

The moment the boos rang out, MAGA influencers and accounts on social media spun the boos into cheers with a speed that should terrify anyone who still believes in the existence of a shared factual reality. White House communications aide Margo Martin posted a clip on X claiming, “Chants of ‘USA’ in Madison Square Garden!” The official White House account posted a photo of Trump saluting, captioned, with absolute, unironic authoritarian flair, “King of New York.” Fox News’ official social media account blasted: “‘USA! USA! USA!’ Chants erupted throughout Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals with President Trump in attendance.”

The crisis we face is not a lack of information; it is a profound detachment from reality.

When asked about it himself, Trump offered his trademark gaslighting: “I think mostly cheers. It was loud and it was very enthusiastic.” Even Trump’s 19-year-old granddaughter was drafted into the delusion, posting on Instagram that “the atmosphere was amazing.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who claimed to be seated diagonally below Trump, went on “Fox & Friends” the next morning and insisted there had been people cheering — “I will challenge anybody on that,” he said — and then pivoted to the remarkable claim that Trump had earned “about half the stadium,” which he described as “pretty amazing” for a Republican in New York City. Fox News watchdog Juliet Jeske quickly caught the network airing an entirely different, deceptive clip from a completely different moment in the game to simulate a positive crowd reaction. On Tuesday’s edition of “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters tried to downplay the boos. “The reaction was mixed,” he insisted. Trump administration official Monica Crowley, a former Fox News host herself, claimed there was “a HUGE CHEER went up for POTUS along with big USA! USA! chants. Don’t listen to the liars & dingbats.” Fox News contributor and Outkick founder Clay Travis, who was watching the game at home, told reporter Rachel Nichols, who was in the building, that what she heard was not true.

The producers on Fox & Friends aired the wrong clip of Trump being "booed and cheered" during the National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Fox clip looks like its from a moment during the game. I've included the actual anthem clip that aired last night for comparison. pic.twitter.com/DqP0wqeUOD — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 9, 2026

This is not spin in the traditional sense. Spin acknowledges reality and tries to tilt it. This is something more extreme: the construction of an entirely separate reality in real time, one that rejects the evidence of the senses. This is what the great media critic and cultural analyst Jay Rosen has long called “the post-truth” condition. For MAGA, contrary evidence is not something that prompts reconsideration. It is something that triggers the construction of an alternative explanation.

Selective hearing on this scale is wild, but it is also terrifyingly deliberate. It renders conversation entirely pointless. When confronted with an undeniable fact — in this case, thousands of people booing a sitting president — the healthy human mind adjusts its understanding of reality. The conspiracy brain, however, views the correction itself as evidence of a conspiracy. That reflexive rejection of observable reality is what now defines Trumpism.

It was on full display the very day before the Knicks game, when Trump sat down with NBC News’ Kristen Welker for what turned into one of the most revealing interviews of his presidency. The sit-down devolved when Welker pressed Trump for concrete evidence regarding his claims that election fraud is actively occurring in California. When Welker asked, “Do you have evidence to support that?” Trump centered his arguments around a delayed vote count and called California officials “crooked,” then turned on Welker herself: “They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked.” Rather than provide proof, he attacked the media, accused major news organizations of corruption and eventually terminated the interview, telling Welker, “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”

It was a pathetic display that mirrored his infamous 2020 “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl. When Trump cannot dictate the terms of reality, when he cannot force the person across from him to validate his delusions, he throws a tantrum and walks out.

Look at the recent fallout from the Los Angeles mayoral race. Right-wing media has spent the last week promoting baseless narratives that the election is being “stolen” by progressives. People who absolutely should know better are allowing their motivated reasoning to override basic math, stoking a dangerous fire. The Washington Post editorial board, for example, amplified a baseless claim from right-wing Twitter that progressive challenger Nithya Raman tearfully conceded on election night — a fabrication designed to make her subsequent gains look suspicious. A Washington Times op-ed decried the “statistical impossibility” of the Los Angeles vote count, claiming that “ChatGPT could not find one example in American history of a third-place candidate surging days after an election to overtake second place.”

It is a profound display of performative stupidity. In California, mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day are legally counted as they arrive in the days following. Progressive voters, younger voters and working-class voters historically vote later or via mail. It is not a conspiracy; it is basic civics. Yet, because the initial election night tallies shifted against the conservative candidate, it is automatically branded as “rigged.”

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When House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked by CNN’s Manu Raju to provide a shred of proof for these explosive claims of election fraud, his response exposed the entire intellectual rot of the conservative movement: “Some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it is impossible to prove. But I think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here.”

There it is. Instinctively. This is the core of the MAGA epistemic crisis. Evidence either no longer matters or the lack of evidence becomes proof of how sophisticated the conspiracy must be. The feeling of illegitimacy is enough. And because that feeling is rooted in identity and grievance rather than facts, it cannot be disproven.

Trump and his enablers have Pavlov’d their base into believing that they cannot lose a fair election. If they win, the system works. If they lose, the system is corrupt, diabolical and rigged upstream where no one can see it. Trump’s constant crowing about election rigging is his permanent “Big Lie.” He has created a framework where he does not need proof; he can just “see” it. But as the old scientific adage goes, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. And we have seen absolutely none.

It also explains why traditional approaches to misinformation have failed so badly. Fact-checking assumes that people care about accuracy. Debunking assumes that false beliefs are held in good faith. But conspiracy thinking is not a knowledge problem; it is an identity defense mechanism.

The MAGA base does not care to hear the Madison Square Garden boos. They do not care that the Los Angeles vote counting process is legal. They do not care that Trump’s overall approval rating has plummeted to a dismal 27% — the lowest for any president since Richard Nixon the week he resigned in disgrace. Ultimately, however, a movement that reflexively constructs alternative realities whenever reality becomes inconvenient will find itself increasingly isolated from the democratic norms that depend on a shared understanding of what is true.

The boos at Madison Square Garden were not politically significant in themselves. The refusal to hear them was.