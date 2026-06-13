Donald Trump and his GOP allies are the real voter fraud

As anyone paying even the slightest attention well knows, not one iota of evidence exists that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” as Donald Trump endlessly insists.

Trump’s lifelong egomaxxing — to make up for whatever he never received in childhood, beyond millions of dollars and a father’s admonishments to “be a killer” — means he will never accept the possibility of losing any contest of any kind.

Art Davie, a roommate of Trump’s in military school and founder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, recently told the Daily Beast that Donald imagined himself the best at everything even at the age of 16, and felt aggrieved if he thought he was being slighted in any way.

Things never change for those who never grow up.

Trump remains that overprivileged bully who embraces (and embodies, it seems) his grievances. He surrounds himself with lackeys who will only praise him, rather than offer actual advice, and is led only by those voices in the media who are “nice” to him. (His media enemies list names only organizations that employ actual journalists.)

He even cheats at golf, determined to “win” the game that most depends on personal integrity.

So, how could this man with one of the most fragile egos in history ever accept that, as an incumbent, he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes? Rather than concede, he was prepared to burn down our democracy. It would mean no more to him than having his caddy toss one of his poorly struck balls onto the green.

On some level, Trump knows he lost big in 2020, which why why he stormed out of his recent “Meet the Press” interview.

Indeed, there is overwhelming evidence that it was Trump’s team that connived to steal the 2020 election, from enlisting the support of Russian operatives to voter suppression in urban and college areas to creating rosters of fake electors prepared to cast votes in the Electoral College to sending a violent mob to the U.S. Capitol to stop the count.

A similar but less dramatic move 20 years earlier, the so-called Brooks Brothers riot of 2000, stopped the vote count in Florida and effectively stole the election on behalf of George W. Bush. As Trump advisers like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon set up operations at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5, 2021, they figured it would work again, on a bigger scale.

On some level, Trump knows he lost big in 2020, which why why he stormed out of his recent interview on “Meet the Press” with Kristen Welker. She pushed back in professional fashion, refusing to allow him to tell the public bald-faced lies. Trump melted down on camera, calling her “either crooked or stupid” before stopping the interview and fleeing.

This supposed alpha male is not man enough to acknowledge anything that could appear to make him look like a “loser.”

There’s another reason for the endless lying about election fraud. Like all the dictators he gushes over, Trump must keep peddling unreality to citizens so they’ll give up on believing in anything, except in him.

Hannah Arendt wrote that totalitarians try to annihilate thought, to break our sense of reality with lies, whether in words and in images. To make this possible, the evidence of experts needs to be continually discredited. And because the rule of law is an obstacle to dictators’ self-dealing and crimes against the people, judges must be derided if their rulings fall the “wrong” way.

If any of Trump’s absurd claims cannot be sustained in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, then the fact that there is no evidence becomes evidence of a massive conspiracy to withhold the truth from the public.

Pressed by Welker for evidence that voter fraud was occurring in California’s primary elections, Trump had none. He said that he “only had to look.” He repeated the claim over and over, reddening and breaking into a sweat. Since the (nasty) woman sitting opposite him would not relent, he threw his mic to the ground, as a child would, and ran away.