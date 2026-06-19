$14 million, green water, peeling paint: Trump’s reflecting pool reno isn’t going well

A $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is drawing renewed scrutiny after a series of very visible maintenance problems, including an algae bloom that turned the water green, chemical treatments to stabilize conditions and the newly applied “American flag blue” paint that has begun peeling from the surface just days after completion.

The pool, one of the most recognizable landmarks on the National Mall, briefly turned green earlier this month after an algae outbreak officials linked to disruptions in its filtration system during ongoing renovation work. In response, crews reportedly used hydrogen peroxide treatments to address water quality issues, restoring just the outer rim of the pool to its blue coloration while leaving other areas still very green in appearance.

Now, portions of the newly resurfaced structure are already showing visible signs of wear, with peeling paint and patchy coloration fueling questions about the durability and execution of the project.

The combination of early maintenance issues and the project’s $14 million cost has intensified criticism from observers who argue the renovation reflects rushed implementation of a highly visible public works effort funded with taxpayer money. The reflecting pool sits along the axis between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument and is among the most photographed sites in Washington, amplifying attention on any visible changes.

Administration allies and conservative media figures have pushed back on the criticism, sharing images they say show the pool in normal condition and arguing that reports of deterioration are exaggerated or misleading. Officials have not publicly detailed the full scope of the project or directly addressed the most recent reports about the paint peeling.

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The episode has become an unexpected flashpoint in online debate over public spending, maintenance standards and the politics of highly visible D.C.-area renovations, as competing narratives circulate over whether the project is malfunctioning or being mischaracterized.

For now, what was intended as a high-profile restoration has instead become a case study in how quickly aesthetic upgrades in Washington can turn into political controversy.