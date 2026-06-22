Music mogul Clive Davis dies at 94

Clive Davis, the music mogul who became one of the most influential figures in popular music, died Monday in Manhattan. He was 94 years old.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning producer “passed away peacefully from age-related illness… surrounded by his family and loved ones,” his longtime publicist Aliza Rabinoff confirmed to Rolling Stone. He had been recently hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection.

Over a career spanning six decades, Davis, who was born in New York City in 1932, played a major role in shaping the sound of rock, folk, R&B and hip-hop. Artists immortalized him in their song lyrics. He was also one of the few industry executives who was considered as much of a star as some of the talent he signed.

Although Davis began at Columbia Records as assistant counsel, he became a label executive in 1965. Among the earliest acts he signed were Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire.

In 1974, Davis founded Arista Records, signing Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Patti Smith, Barry Manilow, and many others to its roster. He left Arista in 2000 to form J Records and released Alicia Keys’ debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” which went multi-platinum, before BMG bought a majority stake in 2022. Davis also co-founded LaFace Records with L.A. Reid and Babyface and Bad Boy Records with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

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Davis’ greatest discovery may have been Whitney Houston, whom he mentored to become one of the biggest-selling artists in pop music history. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

