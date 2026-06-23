Google’s investment in AI tools for A24 sparks backlash

There comes a time in every movie-lover’s life when they must acknowledge that no film studio is their ally. I learned this the hard way growing up on a steady Miramax diet, only to realize all of my favorite movies will forever carry a distinctly Weinstein-ian slime. Now, it’s the new generation’s turn to grapple with the dissonance between art and commerce — and all of the cryptic agendas in the middle — as Google invests $75 million in A24 to pioneer new AI filmmaking technologies.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Google’s DeepMind AI initiative will work with the cinephile’s favored studio to develop AI tools intended to streamline the filmmaking process. In short: The deal’s all about workflows, like storyboarding and tech specs. The investment does not give Google access to A24’s data or content library.

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Still, fans of A24’s output are unnerved by the foray into AI, believing the deal is antithetical to the trendy studio’s creative-first marketing. A24 has positioned itself as the film industry’s rebel, funding new and emerging talents producing thought-provoking ideas. Kane Parsons, the hot new director behind A24’s “Backrooms,” has even called AI “cultural rot.” The branding has worked wonders for the studio’s reputation, leading diehard loyalists to conflate the production-and-distribution company with the art it finances — resulting in capsule collections of merch flying off the digital shelves. And though the investment may disappoint, it’s a critical reminder that studios, even independent ones, will always prioritize their bottom line over the consumer’s interest.