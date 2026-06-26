The rise of the Christian left could reshape 2028

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, has received an onslaught of media attention for his progressive Christian identity, which is emerging as a defining factor in his campaign against MAGA firebrand and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The race will be a proving ground for 2028. Among the rumored contenders for the Democratic nomination are at least five unabashed Christians whose faith easily coexists with their liberal political agendas: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, although she doesn’t talk about her faith to the same degree as this group, also counts herself a believer.

MAGA is actively working to brand members of the Christian left as heretics — and to define their progressive beliefs as incompatible with Christianity itself. But these Democrats are not having it. In April, Beshear told the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund that Democrats could “win everywhere if we stand firm on our values of compassion, of empathy and of doing right by our neighbors. All of them, no exceptions.”

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Warnock, who serves as pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was more blunt when he was recently asked about Vice President JD Vance’s comments that Democrats have “labored to Christianity out of national life.”

“I think that a war on Christianity, in my view of faith, is cutting a trillion dollars out of Medicaid,” he said. “Jesus spent much of his ministry healing the sick . . . He never billed them for his services. They’re taking healthcare away. That’s what a war on Christianity looks like to me.”

Warnock’s response serves as a moral line in the sand for these Democrats — and it could very well define the 2028 race.